DApps Market Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027 The DApps market is set to attain a valuation of USD 368.25 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 56.1%. The application of DApps is widespread in numerous end use industries including E-commerce, Healthcare and Transportation.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for fast transaction process and the benefits of DApps such as reliability, flexibility, transparency, and scalability are driving the global DApps market. With blockchain technology, DApps minimizes fraudulent risks due to their own data storage capacity at each node. Moreover, the low development cost of DApps is expected to propel market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a large scale increase in online gaming globally. This has resulted in the escalation of in-game digital currency usage and connected blockchain technology with DApps. Moreover, the benefits of DApps gambling over traditional online gambling in terms of, protection of funds, flexible bets and flexible terms and conditions are driving the market.

DApps provides facilities such as safety analysis and clinical trials in the healthcare industry. Also, patients can use IoT enabled health devices to share and record data with medical experts in real-time. This mentioned benefits from DApps drives the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2019, North America DApps market accounted for 36.8% market share in terms of revenue. This is due to the rapid implementation of blockchain technology and rising demand for digital identity detection, online payment, and smart contracts in the Canada, United States, and Mexico.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high market gains over the forecast period owing to the rising initiatives by research institutes and the government initiatives on blockchain technology in the BFSI sector.

The leading developers in the market include ConsenSys, Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., SoluLab Inc, Arctouch Inc, 10clouds, OpenLedger, Ionixx Technologies Private Limited, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Perfectial Group, Fueled Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and among others.

Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EOS

TRON

Ethereum

IOST

Steem

Neo

Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gambling

Exchange

High-Risk

Game

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

