DanMachi Volume 18 release date in Winter

DanMachi : Is It Improper to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon? Quantity 18 ought to end the Freya Familia story arc primarily based on feedback from gentle novel creator Fujino Ōmori. Pic credit score: Suzuhito Yasuda

The DanMachi Quantity 18 launch date is arising this Winter. Is It Improper to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon? Quantity 18 will proceed the Freya Familia story arc that’s culminating within the Nice Faction Battle.

The writer hasn’t narrowed down the discharge window for the reason that preliminary early June 2022 announcement.

As of July 22, 2022, the e book writer has solely acknowledged that DanMachi Quantity 18 is popping out in Winter. That timeframe may imply late Fall 2022 or Winter 2023 (January to March 2023).

This text offers the whole lot that’s recognized about DanMachi Quantity 18 (Is It Improper to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon? Quantity 18/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka Quantity 18) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Will Is It Improper to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon? Quantity 18 end the Freya Familia story arc?

The Is It Improper to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) gentle novel sequence is being created by writer Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda.

The official story abstract for DanMachi Quantity 18 hasn’t been launched but. The final time gentle novel readers dived down into Labyrinth Metropolis Orario, Hestia and Freya had agreed to the most important warfare recreation in historical past in an effort to resolve the struggle over Bell Cranel.

Supposedly, the DanMachi Freya arc was supposed to complete in Quantity 17, however the e book grew so lengthy that it was break up into two gentle novels. (That additionally occurred to the Overlord sequence, which is why Overlord Quantity 18 is ending the sunshine novel sequence.)

Assuming that DanMachi Quantity 18 finishes the Freya/Syr story arc, it’s additionally predicted that the DanMachi Season 5 anime TV present will adapt gentle novel Volumes 15 via 18.

However writers typically change their plans as new inspiration hits (or they trash and rewrite their story). And it’s potential that the Freya Familia arc could possibly be prolonged by creator Omori into DanMachi Quantity 19.

The duvet artwork for DanMachi Quantity 17 actually has Bell trying depressed. Pic credit score: Suzuhito Yasuda

Why DanMachi creator Fujino Omori is taking so lengthy to launch new books

As of April 22, 2021, the books have been as much as DanMachi Quantity 17. However to longtime followers of the e book sequence, it’s been fairly noticeable how progress on the primary story has slowed.

Again in 2015, Omori launched three books in a single yr, however currently, the discharge schedule has lowered down to at least one e book a yr at greatest. So what provides?

In brief, the DanMachi Quantity 18 launch date was in all probability delayed since Omori has been busy engaged on a number of sequence relatively than specializing in writing Is It Improper to Attempt to Decide Up Ladies in a Dungeon? Quantity 18. As such, followers of the sequence ought to in all probability count on to attend a minimum of one other 18 months for DanMachi Quantity 19.

Presumably, the truth that DanMachi creator Omori is instantly concerned within the anime manufacturing of DanMachi Season 4 impacts his book-writing work schedule. As soon as DanMachi 18 is out he’ll flip his consideration to writing Sword Oratoria Quantity 13. He’s additionally been busy with the Astrea Data novelization, and the brand new magical dungeon-adventure fantasy sequence Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

When Quantity 17 was launched, Omori acknowledged that he meant for Volumes 17 and 18 to be printed shut collectively since they have been initially meant on being a single quantity. In addition to being busy with a number of initiatives, it’s potential that Omori rewrote a part of the story in an effort to correctly arrange the subsequent main story arc.

Let’s simply hope the Freya story arcs ends with a bang in DanMachi Quantity 18. Keep tuned!