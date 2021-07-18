Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard passed away | free press

His Mohammed cartoons plunged Denmark into a massive foreign policy crisis in 2005. Now Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard is dead, according to consistent media reports.

Copenhagen (AP) – Danish caricaturist Kurt Westergaard has died, according to corresponding media reports. He died peacefully after a long illness at the age of 86, Berlingske newspaper reported Sunday, citing his family.

Westergaard became world famous in 2005 when a series of cartoons of the prophet Mohammed in the newspaper “Jyllands-Posten” plunged Denmark into the worst foreign policy crisis since World War II. Four months after publication, people in many Muslim countries used the cartoons as an opportunity for mass protests, some of which were violent. Embassies from Denmark and even Norway were attacked, among others, killing dozens of people.

According to the Danish television channel TV 2, confirmation of Westergaard’s death from former editor-in-chief of Jyllands-Posten Carsten Juste was available. The Danish public broadcaster DR also reported on Sunday, referring to an old friend of Westergaard.

The so-called cartoon dispute also led to diplomatic discontent between several Islamic countries and Denmark. Within the country and beyond, the events sparked a bitter debate about the limits of freedom of expression and religion.

Westergaard was just one of many cartoonists who had responded to a call from the Jyllands-Posten. But his portrait of Mohammed was met with the greatest outrage among Muslims. It showed the prophet wearing a turban in the shape of a bomb. The graduated German teacher, who had worked as a cartoonist for the conservative Danish newspaper since the 1980s, had to surround himself with bodyguards from that moment on. He narrowly escaped an attack in 2010 when a 28-year-old man broke into his home with an axe.