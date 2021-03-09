Daniela Ruah will be making a television film for RTP’s new major project

He joins 9 other women who will be making films for the public broadcaster. And they should all arrive later this year.

10 women, 10 telefilms.

RTP announced an unprecedented initiative on Monday, March 8th, Women’s Day. The broadcaster will make 10 telefilms with Ukbar Films, all of which were made by Portuguese women.

Actress Daniela Ruah, who made her debut behind the camera this year in the series “NCIS”, of which she has been part of the cast for several years, is one of the names chosen from a list that includes Anabela Moreira (actress) , Ana, belongs to Cunha (director and actress), Cristina Carvalhal (director and actress), Diana Antunes (director), Fabiana Tavares (director), Laura Seixas (director), Maria João Luís (actress and director), Rita Barbosa (director and artist) and Sofia Teixeira Gomes (producer)).

The initiative aims to give more space to women’s voices in a sector where the historical discrepancy is still notorious. In some cases it is possible for directors who already have experience with feature films, in other cases it is premieres in this format.

The project is called “Contado por Mulheres” and all the films have in common that they are shot in the center of the country and from the stories of Portuguese-speaking authors such as Carlos Oliveira, Ondjaki, Teolinda Gersão, Mário de Carvalho, Mário Zambujal or Maria Judite de Carvalho.

In a statement, RTP stated that it intends to carry out a historical reconstruction “with a high production value”. Advanced technical means such as 4K cameras and digital effects techniques are made available. It is planned not only to publicize the projects here, but also to realize them with quality so that they can reach other markets and take advantage of the growth of the alternatives that came with the streaming platforms.