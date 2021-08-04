Daniela Melchior is recognized worldwide for her role in “The Suicide Squad”

The film opens in Portuguese cinemas on Thursday 5th August. And it is also praised by the critics.

After the disaster of the first “Suicide Squad”, which was widely seen in theaters but was criticized by viewers and the trade press, DC Comics decided to take the story in a new direction. So he hired James Gunn (the creator of “Guardians of the Galaxy”) for the second chapter.

It’s not exactly a sequel or remake, but rather a new story within this universe of super villains turned into anti-heroes (with some of the same characters). The result will hit Portuguese cinemas this Thursday 5th August.

The film brings together a number of stars – Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Alice Braga are just a few of them. But one of the highlights was the Portuguese Daniela Melchior.

The 24-year-old actress plays Ratcatcher 2, the daughter of a villain from the complex world of Batman. It is her international debut and the first major project of her short career – so far Daniela Melchior has only appeared in five TVI soap operas, including “Ouro Verde”, “A Herdeira” and “Valor da Vida”; and in several national films, “O Caderno Negro” and “Parque Mayer”. NiT has already explained how the actress got the role in “The Suicide Squad”.

Interestingly, after getting the role, the character’s context was changed so that she had a past tied to Portugal – the city of Porto is already known to be featured in the new DC Comics movie.

Although it has not yet been released in theaters in most countries, a large part of the trade press has already published its reviews. In addition to the overall high praise for the film, the performance of Daniela Melchior was particularly praised and praised compared to the production in 2016.

“Daniela Melchior shines as Ratcatcher 2”, wrote “IndieWire”. “You never know where her innocence will lead, and she steals, played by the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, one scene after the other,” reads the review of the “Evening Standard” newspaper. The “Den of Geek” describes the character as “fun” and an expert on millennial jokes.

“Margot Robbie and Idris Elba are obviously having fun, but Melchior is the real standout,” wrote Paste Magazine. “Yes, Dastmalchian and Stallone get their punch lines right, but Melchior gets his jokes right and he has to find the emotional core of the film. Melchior is, without exaggeration, soft and hard and sweet, emotional but urbane, so good that it could stand out in almost every script. “

“Harley Quinn isn’t the real heart of The Suicide Squad. This honor goes to Idris Elbas Bloodsport and Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2; they are a captivating duo whose emotional bond serves to balance out the most ridiculous and flashy aspects of the film, ”writes the“ Screen Rant ”.

The “Insider” reads: “Melchior is the unexpected heart and soul of the film, while Ratcatcher 2 and his friendly relationship with King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) is the most captivating in the film”.

“It is Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, who is the kind heart of the group and a friend of all creatures, who becomes the unexpected emotional axis of the film,” writes the newspaper “The Independent”. “Daniela Melchior represents the motivating heart and soul of the squad”, describes “Forbes”.

The “Screen Daily” describes the character as “charming”, the same word used by the specialized website “Roger Ebert”. The Associated Press says Daniela Melchior is also the “Featured” of the film.

In addition to the press, you can already find several comments on social networks praising the performance of the Portuguese actress in the film.

“There are so many fantastic characters and storylines in ‘The Suicide Squad’, but the undisputed MVP for me is the amazing Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2. She gives so much heart to the film and its central theme. One of the best DC characters in the cinema, ”wrote one viewer on Twitter.

“Gunn got it right. By the way, the new star of this film for me is Daniela Melchior. She was great as Ratcatcher 2, ”wrote another fan on the same social network.

“The best DC movie so far. Lots of jokes and crazy ultra-violence. Idris Elba, John Cena and Margot Robbie were all fantastic as expected, but the standout star was Daniela Melchior. You made the Ratcatcher character so empathetic from the start, ”wrote another viewer.

“Ratcatcher 2 was a big highlight for me. Daniela Melchior was great and is practically the centerpiece of the film. I really hope we’ll see it again in another movie or series, ”said another fan among the dozen or hundreds of comments that can already be found online.

Also read NiT’s interview with Daniela Melchior (in which the actress revealed that she has already confirmed future international roles). Click the gallery to discover more fictional stories to discover in the coming weeks.