Daniela Melchior is one of the most sought-after actresses in the world at IMDb

The Portuguese is one of the stars of the new “O Esquadrão Suicida”. The role has given him enormous international importance.

It’s Hollywood’s new big star.

Daniel Melchior has been one of the most talked about names in the movie industry over the past few weeks, all because of the introduction of the new The Suicide Squad. A role for which the actress has received worldwide acclaim. For example, “IndieWire” wrote that “Daniela Melchior shines like Ratcatcher 2”. More: “Daniela Melchior represents the motivating heart and soul of the squad”, says “Forbes”.

The 24-year-old actress was also recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as the “next big hit” of the American audiovisual industry.

On the reference portal IMDb, Daniela Melchior is currently one of the most sought-after names worldwide. It occupies fourth place in the world rankings. Just a few days ago there were 984 positions among them. There are three other actresses in front of him: Madelyn Cline, one of the stars of “Outer Banks,” which recently started its second season; Emily Blunt, actress from “A Silent Place”; and Jodie Comer, best known for her role in “Killing Eve” but also starred in one of the most talked-about films of the year in Hollywood – “Free Guy” alongside Ryan Reynolds. The top 5 of the portal closes behind the Portuguese actress Margot Robbie, one of her castmates.

Although we can trace Daniela Melchior’s phenomenon back to the success of “O Esquadrão Suicida”, the actress was already well known in Portugal. He had played roles in several soap operas such as “A Herdeira”, “Valor da Vida”, “Ouro Verde”, “Massa Fresca” and “Mulheres” among other national productions.

Outside, Daniela Melchior is already planning to work on other projects besides “O Esquadrão Suicida” – which already have a confirmed spin-off. The actress’s new fame can also be felt on social networks, where she has 605,000 followers on Instagram. Two weeks ago they didn’t reach 400,000.

