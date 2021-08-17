Daniela Melchior is now the World’s Most Popular Actress on IMDb

This new Portuguese celebrity can also be felt on social networks, where it gained more than 75,000 followers in four days.

It’s a success all over the world.

The participation in “O Esquadrão Suicida” opened many doors for Daniela Melchior, who in an interview with NiT even revealed that she already has plans for further films in Hollywood. Her role as Ratcatcher 2 also increased her fame, which is reflected in the reference portal IMDb, where she is currently the most sought-after actress in the world. In the opening week of the film, Daniela Melchior was only in the top 500.

On August 13, we reported that the actress landed at number 4 on the charts, behind actresses like Madelyn Cline, one of the stars of Outer Banks, which recently released its second season; Emily Blunt, actress from “A Silent Place”; and Jodie Comer, best known for her role in “Killing Eve” but also starred in one of the most talked-about films of the year in Hollywood – “Free Guy” alongside Ryan Reynolds. The top 5 was closed by Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the same “Suicide Squad”.

Less than a week later, on August 17th, the table looks different. Daniela Melchior – according to the magazine “The Hollywood Reporter” the “next big hit” of the American audiovisual industry – took first place. She is followed by Markie Post (“Crazy for Mary”), who died of cancer on August 7, 2021. The top 5 are completed by Margot Robbie, Jodie Comer and Joel Kinnaman.

Daniela Melchior’s numbers are also increasing in social networks. On August 13, the actress had 605,000 followers on Instagram. Four days later it is at 680,000. Three weeks ago, before the film premiered, the Portuguese actress was followed by less than 400,000 people.

Although we can trace Daniela Melchior’s phenomenon back to the success of “O Esquadrão Suicida”, the actress was already well known in Portugal. He had played roles in several soap operas such as “A Herdeira”, “Valor da Vida”, “Ouro Verde”, “Massa Fresca” and “Mulheres” among other national productions.

Read NiT’s review of the new “The Suicide Squad” – which already has a confirmed spin-off – and read our interview with Daniela Melchior. You can also click on the gallery to see the new films premiering in Portugal later this year.