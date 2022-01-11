Daniel Radcliffe had a crush on this actress

The Harry Potter saga rocked many of us, those born in the 1990s and later. The actors grew up like the audience and lived this cultural freedom that has become a real international phenomenon. However, that didn’t prevent romantic intrigues from existing on the set, as Daniel Radcliffe revealed.

Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe in love

Love in Harry Potter is something very important that has been demonstrated over and over again in each of the films. It’s the love that breaks our hearts when one of the Weasley brothers dies, but it’s also the love of Lily Potter that protects Harry when he was the victim of Voldemort’s attack as a child. Love also has a strange place in the work of magic, as we explained in our article devoted to the most intricate spells of the Harry Potter saga.

It was during the Back to Hogwarts special program, organized for the 20 years of the license and bringing together many of the saga’s actors, that Daniel Radcliffe shared some strange piece of information with us. In fact, he admitted on set that he had a crush on actress Helena Bonham Carter, who played the crazy Bellatrix Lestrange. Great romantic, he even wrote her a handwritten letter. A letter that the actress never got to throw away and that she released during the show to share its contents with everyone, with the apparent consent of actor Daniel Radcliffe:

Dear HBC. It was a pleasure to be your colleague and coaster as I always ended up drinking your coffee. I can tell you now I love you and I wish I was born 10 years earlier because I had a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being so cool.

An impossible love, but an open laugh

After this tirade, the first sentences of which were spoken by Daniel Radcliffe in the air before being picked up by Helena Bonham Carter, the two actors burst into healthy laughter. It was a different time and life was easy for both of them, but unfortunately the age difference was too great for Daniel. The 55-year-old actress was dating Tim Burton from 2001 to 2014. Daniel Radcliffe is currently 32 years old, which doesn’t make us who know Harry characters any younger. Potter … 20 years ago now. How do you take it old now If you ever want to enjoy it a little more, here is the video in English so brace yourself.

If the actors are having a good time and can thank the Harry Potter saga for giving them a lot of joy on the sets, this is no longer the case with British writer JK Rowling amid the uproar over the comments that are considered transphobic. Recently it is an English school that renamed one of their large rooms because of this incessant controversy. Now she no longer smells of holiness.