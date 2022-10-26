Daniel Radcliffe clarifies that he didn’t get ripped just to play Weird Al Yankovic and says the filmmakers ‘found it funny’ that he just really is that muscular

Daniel Radcliffe performs a not-infrequently shirtless Bizarre Al Yankovic in “Bizarre: The Al Yankovic Story.”Noam Galai/Getty Pictures for SiriusXM; Roku

Daniel Radcliffe stated that he did not get in form particularly for the Bizarre Al Yankovic film.

Within the movie, he seems both totally or partially shirtless a number of occasions and is visibly muscular.

Radcliffe stated he was into health and that filmmakers “discovered it humorous that that is how I regarded.”

Daniel Radcliffe stated that there is a easy purpose why he is extremely jacked in “Bizarre: The Al Yankovic Story”: It is simply how he’s.

Radcliffe performs the titular Bizarre Al Yankovic within the film primarily based loosely on the singer’s life. In reality, “Bizarre: The Al Yankovic Story” is simply as a lot parody because the tracks that Yankovic is understood for, spoofing acquainted tropes and the musician biopic format. Within the movie, Radcliffe is extremely muscular, and he informed GQ that his muscle mass weren’t a deliberate selection on the a part of the filmmakers.

“It wasn’t a call a lot as they discovered it humorous that that is how I regarded,” Radcliffe informed the publication, saying that he hadn’t gotten in form particularly for the movie, he is simply into health.

Radcliffe seems both totally or partially shirtless at a number of factors within the movie, and his muscle mass are seen within the trailer for “Bizarre,” which will probably be launched on The Roku Channel on November 4. As Males’s Well being beforehand reported, the truth that Radcliffe appears bizarrely very ripped to play Bizarre Al Yankovic has already generated loads of fan reactions.

Along with his muscle mass, Radcliffe additionally grew his personal mustache for the movie.

“In case you can keep away from pretend facial hair, it’s best to,” Radcliffe informed followers on the movie’s panel at New York Comedian Con in October. “There’s recommendation for you.”

Probably the most essential a part of his look, nevertheless, was pretend: Radcliffe wore a wig to seize the look of Yankovic’s voluminous, curly hair. At New York Comedian Con, his costar Evan Rachel Wooden, who performs Madonna within the film, stated that she obtained “so used” to seeing Radcliffe within the wig and mustache, saying that it was a surreal expertise to observe herself and Radcliffe again within the movie in costume as Madonna and Yankovic.

