Daniel Oliveira says the Rogério Samora case is “very delicate”

Since the actor’s hospitalization, his health has not changed. They usually appear within the first week.

He interpreted Cajó in “Amor Amor”.

News arrived on July 20 that Rogério Samora had suffered cardiopulmonary arrest while recording “Amor Amor,” the SIC soap opera. The 62-year-old actor was taken to the Amadora Sintra Hospital, where they said Rogério Samora was “stable, with a cautious prognosis”. At the presentation of Lourenço Ortigão as the new name of SIC, Daniel Oliveira now commented on the condition of Rogério Samora.

“We are in contact with the family member who has this direct contact. The information we have today is that the situation remains unchanged in relation to what has been in place for several days, “said the general director of entertainment at Impresa, quoted by TV 7 Dias magazine. And he added that the actor’s condition was very serious and that it was a “very delicate case that requires care.”

Daniel Oliveira’s statements are confirmed by the Amadora-Sintra hospital, and a source told Nova Gente magazine that the actor’s condition is “very serious” and that “changes” are not expected: “In these cases, the normal is that the changes happen “In the first week. That doesn’t mean he won’t regain at least some of his skills, but neither is that expected, ”he reveals.

Rogério Samora played Cajó, one of the prominent characters and one of the people in charge of the Lua de Mel publishing house. The actor would be there when he “suddenly fell”. The medical emergency was called immediately, but the resuscitation took “15 minutes”. The actor is no longer expected to return to the soap opera.