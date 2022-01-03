Daniel Craig: The day James Bond was honored by the Queen of Royal Agents

Isabel II ignored tradition and paid tribute to the actor who has just left that iconic film role.

even we are confused

Daniel Craig finally said goodbye to the role of 007, but that did not mean that he was no longer in the service of the Queen. As required by the protocol, the presence of the James Bond actor was requested and did not fail. The British actor received an award from Elizabeth II, usually given to diplomats and spies, the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, for “service to cinema and theater”. This is after Craig portrayed the British spy in five films in the Bond saga.

The final list of winners was announced on Friday, December 31st. Usually, and according to the royal family’s website, this order is given to “officials and diplomats working abroad”.

Another interesting detail: the James Bond character received the same order in Fleming’s stories in 1954, a detail mentioned in Bong’s obituary in the book “You Only Live Twice”. Craig wasn’t the only member of the films to be honored, however. The producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also received the Order of Commander of the British Empire.