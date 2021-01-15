“Danger Zone”: Netflix’s new action thriller that can be seen in the confines

“Danger Zone”: Netflix’s new action thriller that can be seen in the confines

The story takes place in a war with humans and robots in the near future. The film is almost two hours long.

It’s almost two hours long.

With cinemas closed again and the vast majority of the population at home, the tendency to watch films on television and streaming can only be compounded. Netflix is ​​helping with Danger Zone, the platform’s new action thriller, which debuted this Friday, January 15th.

Directed by Mikael Håfström, this science fiction story is set in the near future. Harp (Damson Idris) is an American fighter drone pilot who, along with the “Gumps”, military androids trained to destroy enemies and protect allies, is helping an armed conflict in Eastern Europe.

On one particularly troubled night, Harp disregards a direct order from a senior officer and makes a controversial mistake that has catastrophic results. This results in him being sent forward where he no longer has a screen in front of him – but the enemy himself.

By your side you have one of those androids with a conscience, Leo (Anthony Mackie), who will guide you through the conflict and show you what the real war is. It doesn’t take long, however, before Harp realizes that Leo has other intentions.

The film has not been described by the international press as being particularly profound – it’s a film primarily aimed at bringing action to viewers, like other recent Netflix productions including “The Old Guard,” “Tyler Rake: Operation “Rescue” or “Project Power”.

While not a very original film, there is also some dialogue in the middle that questions the advances in artificial intelligence and describes what it means to do good, and which gives the narrative some density the critic.

“The dynamic between the two [de protagonistas] What is constantly changing attracts our attention much more than generic combat scenarios ”, writes the British newspaper“ The Guardian ”, for example.

American magazine “Variety” says it’s a great example of how to make an action movie in the streaming era – when it’s so important to grab viewers in the first few minutes as they are just a click away from any other movie or film removed are series. It is of course something completely different than when we see a film in the cinema, the narrative of which can be constructed step by step.

The villain of the story is Viktor Koval (played by “Game of Thrones” star Pilou Asbæk), dubbed the “Terror of the Balkans” and leading a team of terrorists. The plot includes nuclear codes, an American target, and more drone strikes.

The cast includes Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Enzo Cilenti, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Brady Dowad, Louis Boyer and Henry Garrett, among others.

Click the gallery to see some of the top televised (and streaming) news for this month of January.