The PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup: Korea vs Japan 2022 came to an end on September 20. Two days of intense competition saw 16 squads from Korea and Japan compete for a single Global Championship slot.

Korean squad Damwon Gaming came out as winners and qualified for PMGC 2022 League Stage, which is scheduled to begin on November 22. The prestigious tournament will feature a huge prize pool of $4 million.

#PUBGM ] PMRC 2022 : KR VS JP PMRC를 민트색으로 물들였습니다! DWG KIA가 챔피언의 자리를 차지합니다! The PMRC stage has become mint as DWG KIA reign as champions! #DWGKIA #DKWIN #DK_PUBGM #PMRC [#PUBGM] PMRC 2022 : KR VS JPPMRC를 민트색으로 물들였습니다! DWG KIA가 챔피언의 자리를 차지합니다!The PMRC stage has become mint as DWG KIA reign as champions!#DWGKIA #DKWIN #DK_PUBGM #PMRC https://t.co/ucaTcyJyeq

Apart from this, two teams from each country will also qualify for the Global Championship from their regional competitions, which will take place later this year. Earlier, eight teams from Korea and Japan respectively qualified for PMRC 2022 from their respective regional qualifiers.

PUBG Mobile Rival Cup: Korea vs Japan 2022 overall rankings

PMRC 2022 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The contest was completely dominated by Damwon Gaming, as they secured 154 points with 67 frags. In the process, the team also secured two chicken dinners.

Finishing behind them in second place was Japanese outfit, ZETA Division, securing 114 points with 47 eliminations. The third spot went to another Japanese squad, Pulverex, who finished with 111 points and 35 frags.

BC Swell, winner of the 2021 PMRC, claimed the fourth position with 96 points. The side had a good outing in the tournament and held themselves well. Similarly, Korean team Vanquish also performed excellently to occupy the fifth spot.

Team Square and Sengoku Gaming, who won their respective regional qualifiers, failed to emulate the same performance in the main event, finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

Meanwhile, DevGru and Sunsiter failed to deliver in the event. Both teams were unable to gain any sort of momentum and fell flat, grabbing 15th and 16th spots respectively. Overall, the sides secured a measly 40 and 39 points with a disappointing points-per-game average of 4.0 and 3.9.

This will be Damwon Gaming’s second appearance at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. The team had a great showing in the 2021 League Stage as they topped the table. However, they faltered in the finals and held the 11th spot.

This year, the squad will look to rectify their mistakes and pose a threat to all competitors. Notably, the team performed quite well in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



