Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officers have launched the names of the six individuals killed in a lethal collision between two classic army plane at a Dallas air present.

The Commemorative Air Power, which placed on the present, on Monday recognized the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.

They died Saturday when a World Warfare II-era bomber and a fighter airplane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air present, which opened on Veterans’ Day.

A number of movies posted on social media present the fighter airplane flying into the bomber.

Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, mentioned Barker was a retired pilot who lived in Keller, a city of fifty,000, the place most of the residents know one another.

“It’s positively a giant loss in our neighborhood,” he mentioned. “We’re grieving.”

Barker was an Military veteran who flew helicopters throughout his army service. He later labored for American Airways for 36 years earlier than retiring in 2020, Mizani mentioned.

Rowe, a member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on the B-17, his brother-in-law Andy Keller instructed The Related Press on Sunday. Rowe, of Hilliard, Ohio, did air reveals a number of instances a yr as a result of he fell in love with WWII plane, Keller mentioned.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board is investigating the collision, together with why each plane had been flying on the identical altitude and in the identical air house, NTSB member Michael Graham mentioned at a Sunday information convention.

The crash got here three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern in regards to the security of air reveals involving older warplanes. The corporate that owned the planes flying within the Wings Over Dallas present has had different crashes in its greater than 60-year historical past.

Investigators will study the wreckage from each plane, conduct interviews of crews current on the air present and acquire pilot coaching and plane upkeep data.

“We’ll take a look at every part that we are able to and we’ll let the proof mainly lead us to the suitable conclusions. At this level, we won’t speculate” on the trigger, Graham mentioned.

A preliminary report from the NTSB is anticipated in 4 to 6 weeks, whereas a ultimate report will take as much as 18 months to finish.

The B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air energy throughout World Warfare II, is an immense four-engine bomber that was utilized in daylight raids towards Germany. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter airplane, was used principally by Soviet forces throughout the conflict. Most B-17s had been scrapped on the finish of World Warfare II and solely a handful stay right now, largely featured at museums and air reveals, in line with Boeing.