Dairy Protein Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.; PepsiCo; Eriefoods.com; Glanbia plc

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dairy protein market are Westland Co-operative Dairy Company; Idaho Milk Products; Fonterra Co-operative Group; CytoSport, Inc.; Anchor; United Dairymen of Arizona; Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.; PepsiCo; Eriefoods.com; Glanbia plc; Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller; Tatura Milk Industries Ltd; Milk Specialties; LAÏTA PGC; Darigold; AMCO Proteins; ACE International and Avani Food Products.

Global Dairy Protein Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the benefits of the product.

Dairy protein can be defined as the concentrated protein products that are produced by extracting the isolated levels of proteins available in milk products. Dairy protein includes all of the important proteins and amino acids that a human body requires. These proteins are varied depending on the type of protein they include such as which amino acid, their characteristics and properties.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing shift towards adoption of healthy food products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing dearth of raw materials and resulting in fluctuations of prices; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Type (MPIs, Casein and Caseinates, WPIs, WPCs, MPCs, Others),

Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations, Others)

The DAIRY PROTEIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, PepsiCo announced that they had agreed to acquire CytoSport, Inc. This acquisition is expected to diversify PepsiCo’s already established portfolio and help in diversifying their business operations.

In August 2017, Fonterra Co-operative Group announced that they had agreed to purchase a ten percent stake in Lithuania based dairy organisation. This investment will help Fonterra expand their product portfolio and provide a number of products and services to consumers in the region.

