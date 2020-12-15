Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global dairy processing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Dairy processing equipment are tools that perform various modern dairy farm activities, such as storing, filtering, pasteurizing, and homogenizing raw milk. They are also adopted for performing multiple processes, such as chilling raw milk, cream separation, and packaging of processed beverages, cultured products, concentrates, powders, etc. The dairy processing equipment are widely used to reduce manual labor, minimize overall processing time, and improve plant efficiency.

The expanding dairy industry, coupled with the growing consumer inclination towards high-quality milk-based products, is primarily driving the market for dairy processing equipment. Moreover, the rising investments in extensive R&D activities by several manufacturers to improve the processing efficiency of equipment, are further bolstering the global market. Additionally, several advancements have led to the emergence of smart hydraulic designs for efficient microfiltration and thermosonication technology that utilizes low heat and ultrasound waves to inactivate microorganisms during dairy processing. Besides this, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 trends in the dairy sector, along with the rapid integration of machine learning, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and cloud computing with dairy processing equipment to create smarter solutions, is also anticipated to catalyze the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dairy processing equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dairy processing equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, equipment, type and application.

Breakup by Equipment:

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers, Mixers and Blenders

Separators

Evaporators and Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Others

Breakup by Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Breakup by Application:

Cheese

Processed Milk

Yogurt

Protein Ingredients

Milk Powder

Fresh Dairy Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Alfa Laval AB

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Genemco Inc.

IDMC Limited

IMA – Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies)

KRONES Aktiengesellschaft

SPX Corporation

Tetra Laval International SA

