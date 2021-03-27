Dairy Industry in Maharashtra Market Set to Grow at over 15.7% CAGR until 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dairy Industry in Maharashtra: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Dairy Industry in Maharashtra market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Situated in the western region of India, Maharashtra represents one of the largest milk producing states in the country. Over the past several years, the state has witnessed a healthy progress with numerous developments which can be attributed to various initiatives taken by the Government.

Market Breakup:

As Maharashtra has been struggling with droughts and water shortage for the last couple of years, a shortage of both green and dry fodder has been created. In line with this, the Government has been organizing free fodder camps annually in rainfall deficit areas. It also arranges for the procurement, transportation and distribution of sugarcane tops from cane growers to the livestock owners in water scarcity areas at subsidized rates. Additionally, in order to cope up with fodder shortage, the Government often bans the sale of fodder outside the district where it is produced, and prohibits cattle herders of the neighbouring states from grazing their animals in Maharashtra. Besides this, the focus has also been given to high-quality cow breeds, artificial insemination and veterinary services. For instance, Maharashtra Animal & Fishery Science University (MAFSU) has been formed by transferring five veterinary colleges, one PG veterinary institute and Dairy Technology College. Furthermore, the state has also been included in the National Dairy Plan (NDP) of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), wherein the milk cooperatives will be provided support to offer rural milk producers greater access to the organised milk processing sector.

Although the majority of the market is unorganised, it is highly lucrative with ample untapped opportunities. This has prompted brands like Mother Dairy to invest around Rs 65 crore so as to upgrade their Nagpur plant and set up a milk procurement network in the regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha. The milk procurement set up in the initial 3 years will cover around 3,000 villages across 11 districts including around 60,000 farmers. Moreover, factors such as strong GDP growth, elevating incomes, health-conscious consumer base and improving distribution networks are further propelling the market growth.

At present, liquid milk is the biggest product segment in Maharashtra, accounting for more than a half of the total market share. On the other hand, the fastest growing segments include frozen/flavoured yoghurt, cheese, UHT milk, probiotic milk drinks and flavoured milk. The market is highly fragmented in nature due to which there is an increased competition among the players. Some of the leading players operating in the market include:

Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd)

Gokul (Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd)

Warana (Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadack Prakriva Sangh Ltd)

Mother Dairy

Chitale Dairy

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

