Dairy Industry in Karnataka Market Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dairy Industry in Karnataka: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution”, offers an in-depth analysis of the Karnataka dairy market. The milk production in Karnataka reached a volume of around 8 Billion Litres. The state currently represents the seventh largest dairy market in India. The milk production in Karnataka mainly consists of cow milk and buffalo milk. The report’s analysis concludes that cow milk dominates the total milk production, accounting for majority of the total share. According to the report, the Karnataka dairy market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020.

Although the majority of the market is unorganised, it is highly lucrative with ample untapped opportunities. The milk procurement set up in the initial 3 years will cover around 3,000 villages across 11 districts including around 60,000 farmers. Moreover, factors such as strong GDP growth, elevating incomes, health-conscious consumer base and improving distribution networks are further propelling the market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the dairy market in Karnataka is expected to reach a strong growth in 2021-2026.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Indian Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market by Organised and Unorganised Segment

5.4 Milk Production and Consumption Trends

5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.4.2 Production and Consumption Forecast

5.5 Milk Production by State

5.6 Milk Production by Cattle

5.7 Milk Utilization Patterns in India

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Karnataka Dairy Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Milk Production Trend

6.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

6.4.2 Milk Production Forecast

6.5 Milk Production by Cattle

6.6 Milk Procurement Price Trends

6.7 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 Exports

6.10.6 End-Use

6.11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors.

….. continued

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

