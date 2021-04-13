Dairy Herd Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Dairy Herd Management, which studied Dairy Herd Management industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Delaval (Sweden)

Afimilk (Israel)

Boumatic (US)

Fullwood (UK)

Dairymaster (Ireland)

SCR (Israel)

VAS (US)

Sum-IT Computer Systems (UK)

Lely (Netherlands)

GEA (Germany)

Worldwide Dairy Herd Management Market by Application:

Reproduction Management

Animal Comfort

Calf Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Heat Stress Management

Other

Type Outline:

Hardware and Systems

Standalone Software

On-premise Software

Web-based/Cloud-based Software

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Dairy Herd Management Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Dairy Herd Management Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Dairy Herd Management Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Dairy Herd Management Market in Major Countries

7 North America Dairy Herd Management Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Dairy Herd Management Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Dairy Herd Management Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Dairy Herd Management Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Dairy Herd Management Market Intended Audience:

– Dairy Herd Management manufacturers

– Dairy Herd Management traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Dairy Herd Management industry associations

– Product managers, Dairy Herd Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

