‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Shoots Down GOP On Its Signature Issue
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

“Every day Present” visitor host Sarah Silverman made brief work of what’s change into the Republican Social gathering’s signature concern in recent times: wokeness.

Proper-wing figures have blamed the navy’s recruitment issues on wokeness, however Silverman noticed a brand new ballot of teenagers and younger adults that finds the highest purpose they’re not enlisting is that they don’t need to die.

“Solely Republicans would have the freakin’ lips responsible the dearth of military recruitment on wokeness when the primary purpose [is] that individuals actually like not dying,” she mentioned. “These Gen Z youngsters are like, why would I am going get shot within the Center East after I can get shot within the consolation of my center faculty?”

Comedian/actor Silverman sarcastically added: “I’m kidding. That doesn’t occur in America.”

She additionally revealed why it’s a non-issue within the navy in her Tuesday evening monologue:

Republicans have insulted the U.S. navy over the difficulty. Final month, Donald Trump claimed that “we have a woke military that can’t fight or win,” whereas final 12 months Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) whined that the navy is “more interested in pronouns than winning wars.”

But within the new ballot, simply 5% named “wokeness” as a purpose for not enlisting. The a lot greater causes embody worry of harm or demise, post-traumatic stress dysfunction, leaving family and friends, and placing life on maintain.

