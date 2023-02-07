‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Fact-Checks ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Day by day Present” visitor host and comic Chelsea Handler tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the conspiracy theorist complained that her job is “virtually year-round” and doesn’t enable lawmakers to be “common folks.”

Handler was left in disbelief.

“Initially, you’re not a ‘common individual,’ you moron. You’re a congressperson since you campaigned and in some way gained, which requires you to work year-round,” she fired again. “I additionally don’t need to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

Greene, who final 12 months spoke at a white nationalist occasion, additionally griped that she meets individuals who inform her “loopy issues… that they imagine as a result of they learn it on the web.”

“Effectively, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler replied. “This lady thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are answerable for house lasers. Please, don’t come at her with some loopy concepts ― she would possibly imagine them.”

See her full takedown within the Monday evening monologue: