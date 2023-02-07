Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

World 

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Fact-Checks ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Nidhi Gandhi

“Day by day Present” visitor host and comic Chelsea Handler tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the conspiracy theorist complained that her job is “virtually year-round” and doesn’t enable lawmakers to be “common folks.”

Handler was left in disbelief.

“Initially, you’re not a ‘common individual,’ you moron. You’re a congressperson since you campaigned and in some way gained, which requires you to work year-round,” she fired again. “I additionally don’t need to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

Greene, who final 12 months spoke at a white nationalist occasion, additionally griped that she meets individuals who inform her “loopy issues… that they imagine as a result of they learn it on the web.”

“Effectively, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler replied. “This lady thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are answerable for house lasers. Please, don’t come at her with some loopy concepts ― she would possibly imagine them.”

See her full takedown within the Monday evening monologue:

See also  People Can Now Carry Guns Without A License In Half Of America's States

You May Also Like

Man who couldn’t afford bail dies after losing nearly 100 pounds in jail, lawsuit says

Man who couldn’t afford bail dies after losing nearly 100 pounds in jail, lawsuit says

Nidhi Gandhi
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died

Nidhi Gandhi
Biden Falsely Claims Student-Debt ‘Forgiveness’ Passed Congress

Biden Falsely Claims Student-Debt ‘Forgiveness’ Passed Congress

Nidhi Gandhi