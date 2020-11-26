Dagmar Ziegler new vice-president of the Bundestag | Free press

After the unexpected death of Thomas Oppermann, the SPD politician Dagmar Ziegler has now been elected vice-president of the Bundestag.

Berlin (dpa) – The Brandenburg SPD member of the Bundestag Dagmar Ziegler has been elected vice-president of the Bundestag.

The SPD faction had nominated them after the unexpected death of Thomas Oppermann, who collapsed in October at the age of 66, shortly before a television interview.

Ziegler received 536 of the 657 votes from the MPs on Thursday. The 60-year-old was previously one of four parliamentary managers in the group. The group chairman had nominated her, partly because of her origins from East Germany. She has been in the Bundestag since 2009.

On Thursday, the AfD parliamentary group again succeeded in having a vice-president of the Bundestag elected from among its members. Your Member of Parliament, Harald Weyel, did not get the necessary majority in the first vote. The AfD had previously failed with five nominations for the office of vice president in three ballots each.

According to the rules of procedure of the Bundestag, any parliamentary group can appoint a vice-chairman.