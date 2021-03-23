D-dimer testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of +5.3% By 2028 | Point-of-Care Tests, Laboratory Tests etc.

The global D-dimer testing industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the advent of automated PoC analyzers, patient’s awareness coupled with new pathology and labs bringing down the cost of tests and more research into the synthesis of innovative aptamers. Market players are more focused on decreasing the test’s turnaround time with the highest efficacy rates.

The global market for D-dimer testing is fragmented based on the product, method, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market for D-dimer testing industry is segmented into analyzers, and reagents & consumables. The method segment is further divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), latex-enhanced immuno-turbidimetric assays, fluorescence immunoassays, and others.D-Dimer Test Market is Expected to Capture Maximum More Than 5.3% CAGR By 2028. … The global D-dimer test market is estimated to value of over US$ 2.0 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

Leading players of D-dimer testing Market including:

Abbott

Beckman Coulter

Grifols

Becton Dickinson

Roche

Helena Laboratories

Sysmex

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Product Type Segmentation

Point-of-Care Tests

Laboratory Tests

Industry Segmentation

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

