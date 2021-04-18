D-Biotin Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021

“

D-BiotinBiotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

Commercial production of Biotin is only realized for D- Biotin. DL- Biotin is not manufactured in large scale in the worldwide. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 5 suppliers take more than 81.74% of market. NHU is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 32.12% in 2016.

The D-Biotin Industry Report indicates that the global market size of D-Biotin was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

This survey takes into account the value of D-Biotin generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Zhejiang Medicine, SDM, Hegno, Shanghai Acebright, NUH, Anhui Tiger Biotech, Kexing Biochem, DSM,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• 1% Biotin, 2% Biotin, Pure Biotin (>98%), Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Food, Pharma & Cosmetics, Animal Feed,

