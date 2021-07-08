Czech Republic tightens access rules again | free press

Although the number of new corona infections in the Czech Republic is currently relatively low, concerns about the delta variant are increasing. People from Germany who have not been vaccinated will need another test when they enter the country.

Prague (dpa) – Stricter entry rules for holidaymakers from Germany will apply in the Czech Republic next Friday. The country’s tourism industry now fears another slump in visitor numbers.

“Such a barrier is an obstacle for holidaymakers,” the president of the Czech Hotel and Restaurant Association, Vaclav Starek, told the German news agency. Germany is the most important country of origin for foreign tourists for the Czech Republic. The bed occupancy in the hotels in Prague is already around 11 percent.

Anyone coming from a so-called green country such as Germany, Austria or Switzerland must from now on have a negative rapid test result that is not older than 48 hours or a PCR test result that is not older than 72 hours. In addition, an online registration form must be completed before entering the country. The test does not apply to everyone who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least 14 days.

Apart from air travel, there are currently no special requirements to observe when returning to Germany. Association chairman Starek therefore called on the government in Prague to align its own corona accession rules with those of the other country.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech justified the testing obligation with concerns about the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is considered more contagious. There are exceptions for transit travelers and local border traffic. According to current figures, ten new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the Czech Republic within seven days.

