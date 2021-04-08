Czech Republic Freight and Logistics Market 2021 : Promising Growth Opportunities With Global Key Companies – DPDHL, UPS, Duven Beck Logistic Sro, Gefco Czech Republic, Dsv

The Czech Republic Freight and Logistics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Czech Republic Freight and Logistics market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Czech Republic Freight and Logistics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Czech Republic Freight and Logistics Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Czech Republic Freight and Logistics Market: DPDHL, UPS, Duven Beck Logistic Sro, Gefco Czech Republic, Dsv, DB Schenker Logistics, TNT, Dachser, Raben Logistics Czech SRO, NIKA Logistics AS, MOSS Logistics SRO, GW LOGISTICS AS, HodalMayr Logistics Czech Republic, Jipocar Logistics, CEE Logistics, Havi Logistics S.R.O, Rhenus Logistics, Raben Logistics Czech s.r.o., Yusen Logistics (Czech) Ltd, BC LOGISTICS SRO, and others.

Market Overview:

The country is one of the top 15 car producers by volume, producing 107.5 vehicles per 1,000 people. Prague is the key logistics center in the country but other cities such as Plzen, Brno, and Ostrava are also growing in importance. The position of the Czech Republic is reasonable in comparison with other European countries.

The Czech Republic is seen as a country that has a competitive advantage when it comes to skilled human resources in the logistics industry. As many as 20% of the companies in the country expect to register growth in the number of employees in the sector. In the first half of 2019, the share of vacant industrial halls and warehouses in the Czech Republic rose by 0.7%-point Y-o-Y, to 4.4%. A total of 356,300 square meters of modern industrial space on the market, which was ready for immediate occupancy, was 30% more Y-o-Y. Logistics in the country is becoming open to a wide range of experts, consultants, and investors.

Key Market Trends

Ecommerce Growth in the Region

The logistics sector is witnessing increased demand for logistics services driven by the growing e-commerce industry in the region. Domestic e-commerce has been growing in the Czech Republic at a record pace for several years. In 2019, purchases of Czechs in e-shops again broke the previous record and reached a total value of EUR 5.796 billion. It was a 15% Y-o-Y increase from EUR 5.04 billion in 2018, helped by both the growing popularity of online shopping and the increasing number of online stores.

According to current data from the Czech Statistical Office (CSO), retail sales of internet-shops and mail order services increased by 16.9% Y-o-Y in January 2020. Traditionally, the highest growth rate was recorded by online stores, and sales of stores with household products also grew at a double-digit rate. Higher sales, in addition to food, are also reported by other retailers, for example, from the household needs segment. An increase in sales can also be expected in logistics and other services for e-commerce.

Increase in Road Freight Transport

The domestic road transportation in the country is increasing in terms of volume. The situation is partly saved or alleviated by domestic transport. The country is also witnessing a growth in a road network with a series of construction activities such as the construction of a road for EUR 39.6 million in Pilsen, which is a feeder to the D5 motorway in the Tachov region is expected to complete in 2020. The construction site for its largest road construction this year, a new 6.3-kilometer-long road on the I / 27 line from Pilsen to Klatovy for 1.1 billion, was handed over to _SD on April 29. The contract with the supplier was already signed.

