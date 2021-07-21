Czech Republic enshrines right to firearms in constitution | free press

The initiative is a response to the EU’s efforts to make it more difficult to obtain firearms.

Prague (AP) – The Czech Republic has included the right to possess firearms in its constitution. After the House of Representatives, the Senate, the House of Representatives, also approved the amendment on Wednesday with a large majority. In the future, the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU member state will read: “The right to defend one’s life or that of another with a weapon is guaranteed under the legal conditions.” President Milos Zeman has yet to sign the resolution, which is expected.

The initiative was a response to the European Commission’s efforts to make the purchase of firearms more difficult. After the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015, Brussels decided on a stricter EU arms law. On the other hand, more than 100,000 people in the Czech Republic signed a petition, including Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the founder of the populist party ANO.

More than 900,000 legal firearms are registered in the country of 10.7 million inhabitants – their number has steadily increased in recent years. Only in individual cases is a psychological examination necessary to obtain a firearms license. The country is also a major exporter of small arms from its own production. The Czech CZG Group recently acquired traditional American competitor Colt.