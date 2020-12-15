Cytomegalovirus Retinitis Market Massive Growth upcoming period 2020-2028 Leading players – Hoffmann-La Roche, Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chimerix, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Cytomegalovirus retinitis, also known as CMV retinitis, is an inflammation of the retina of the eye that can lead to blindness. Caused by human cytomegalovirus, it occurs predominantly in people whose immune system has been compromised, 15-40% of those with AIDS.

Cytomegalovirus retinitis (CMV retinitis) is a serious viral eye infection of the retina. The retina is the light-sensing nerve layer that lines the back of the eye. It is most often found in people with a weakened immune system. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Retinitis is an acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related opportunistic infection that can lead to blindness.

CMV retinitis is an infection that attacks the light-sensing cells in the retina. It is a serious disease that should be diagnosed and treated immediately because it can lead to loss of vision, and in the worst cases, blindness.

Cytomegalovirus Retinitis Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +3% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cytomegalovirus Retinitis Market

