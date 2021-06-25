Cyclopentane Market Size, Growth Opportunities, CAGR of 6.7%, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2026 Cyclopentane Market Size – USD 237.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Product launches and mergers and acquisitions for production of Cyclopentane

Increasing preference of environment-friendly insulation materials, analytical & scientific applications of cyclopentane, and rising demand from automotive & construction industries are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of Cyclopentane market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cyclopentane market was valued at USD 237.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 400.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Cyclopentane is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective insulation material which would be used dominantly for insulation after phasing out of insulation material containing Hydrofluorocarbons. Cyclopentane has zero OPD and a very low GWP, which reduces CO2 emissions drastically. It is a blowing agent for polyurethane foams that are used to insulate refrigerators and freezers and is used in the production of synthetic resins, rubber adhesives, and personal care products such as perfumes.

Greenhouse gases are released in large quantities due to human activities, and in view of the current level of emissions their atmospheric concentrations are expected to increase over the coming years. The major issue is with such gases used in refrigeration, which tend to be ozone-harming. Cyclopentane is considered a cost-effective solution to HCFC-141b, as it has the highest initial R-value, good peel adhesion, and good solubility with other raw materials. Many foam manufacturers opt for cyclopentane over HCFC-141b due to it being the cheaper alternative and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and low Global Warming Potential (GWP). Compared to other fluorocarbons, cyclopentane is less potent as a global warming agent and does not break down into acids. These favorable properties are expected to drive the demand for cyclopentane in the application of blowing agents and refrigerants in the forecast period.

Key participants include Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., EQX Material, Hunan precision equipment manufacturing Co. Ltd., South Hampton Resources, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK global chemical Co. Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, HPLA Group, LG Chem, Pure Chemicals, Trecora Resources, Sinteco S.R.L, EnC Global, and OCI Company Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The cyclopentane market is rising at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with 6.5% and 6.3% CAGR, respectively. Increasing use of environment-friendly insulation materials worldwide is the key factor in accelerating cyclopentane market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, the Residential refrigerant segment is dominating cyclopentane, which holds 33.7% of the global market. Asia Pacific regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and North American regions

Insulating construction materials is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 7.4%.

The solvent and Reagents segment was valued at USD 81.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2026.

Blowing agent and Refrigerant is the dominant function segment of the global Cyclopentane It is further anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 34.7% of the global Cyclopentane market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

North America is the third-largest region in terms of revenue generation. It accounts for 24.3% of the market share.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cyclopentanes market on the basis of function, application, and region:

Function (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Blowing agent & Refrigerant

Solvent & Reagent

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Residential Refrigerants

Commercial Refrigerants

Insulated containers & sippers

Electrical & Electronics

Insulating construction materials

Care products

Fuel & Fuel additives

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing use of Cyclopentanes as insulating materials

3.2. Wide Analytical & scientific applications

3.3. Growing demand for resins for the production of coating and adhesives

Chapter 4. Cyclopentanes Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cyclopentanes Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Cyclopentanes Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Cyclopentanes Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Cyclopentanes Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.8. Cyclopentanes PESTEL Analysis

Continue….

Thank you for reading our report. For further query on the report and customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

