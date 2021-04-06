Cyclopentane for Refrigerators Market Ravishing CAGR +8% by 2028 with Dymatic Chemicals, LG Chem, Yeochun NCC Co, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Trecora Resources, Ineos Group Limited, Merck & Co, Maruzen Petrochemical Co, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Cyclopentane for Refrigerators Market is estimated to hit at CAGR of +8% by 2028.

Cyclopentane is a blowing agent for the polyurethane foams that are used to insulate refrigerators and freezers. Unlike some other chemicals used to insulate refrigerators, cyclopentane does not contain hydro-fluorocarbons (HFCs). Using cyclopentane results in significant reductions in equivalent CO2 emissions.

Residential refrigerants are the largest consumer of cyclopentane, as it is widely used as a blowing agent & refrigerant in this application. The planned phase-out of fluorinated blowing agents is promoting the use of cyclopentane for this application.

Modern refrigerators usually use a refrigerant called HFC-134a, which does not deplete the ozone layer, instead of Freon. A R-134a is now becoming very uncommon in Europe. Newer refrigerants are being used instead.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC., Dymatic Chemicals, Inc., LG Chem., Ltd., Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., Trecora Resources, Ineos Group Limited, Merck & Co Inc., Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. and Haldia Petrochemicals Limited.

By type

Foam-Blowing Agent

Solvent and Reagents

By Application

Residential Refrigerators

Commercial Refrigerators

Insulated Containers and Sippers

Insulating Construction Material

Analytical and Scientific Application

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Cyclopentane for Refrigerators market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

