Cycloidal Gearing Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Nabtesco, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, Spinea

The report titled Global Cycloidal Gearing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cycloidal Gearing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cycloidal Gearing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cycloidal Gearing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cycloidal Gearing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cycloidal Gearing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cycloidal Gearing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cycloidal Gearing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cycloidal Gearing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cycloidal Gearing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cycloidal Gearing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cycloidal Gearing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nabtesco, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, Spinea, Wuhan Jinghua, ONVIO, Transmission Machinery, CDS Corporation, Six Star, KAPP NILES, Fixed Star Group, EGT Eppinger, Varitron

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Stage Cycloidal Gearing

Double-Stage Cycloidal Gearing



Market Segmentation by Application: Machine Tools

Industrial Robots

Others (Automotive Systems, etc)



The Cycloidal Gearing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cycloidal Gearing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cycloidal Gearing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cycloidal Gearing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cycloidal Gearing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cycloidal Gearing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cycloidal Gearing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cycloidal Gearing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cycloidal Gearing Market Overview

1.1 Cycloidal Gearing Product Overview

1.2 Cycloidal Gearing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Stage Cycloidal Gearing

1.2.2 Double-Stage Cycloidal Gearing

1.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cycloidal Gearing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cycloidal Gearing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cycloidal Gearing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cycloidal Gearing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cycloidal Gearing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cycloidal Gearing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cycloidal Gearing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cycloidal Gearing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cycloidal Gearing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cycloidal Gearing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cycloidal Gearing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cycloidal Gearing by Application

4.1 Cycloidal Gearing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Machine Tools

4.1.2 Industrial Robots

4.1.3 Others (Automotive Systems, etc)

4.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cycloidal Gearing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cycloidal Gearing by Country

5.1 North America Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cycloidal Gearing by Country

6.1 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing by Country

8.1 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cycloidal Gearing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cycloidal Gearing Business

10.1 Nabtesco

10.1.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nabtesco Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nabtesco Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nabtesco Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.1.5 Nabtesco Recent Development

10.2 Sumitomo Drive Technologies

10.2.1 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.2.5 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Spinea

10.3.1 Spinea Corporation Information

10.3.2 Spinea Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Spinea Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Spinea Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.3.5 Spinea Recent Development

10.4 Wuhan Jinghua

10.4.1 Wuhan Jinghua Corporation Information

10.4.2 Wuhan Jinghua Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Wuhan Jinghua Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Wuhan Jinghua Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.4.5 Wuhan Jinghua Recent Development

10.5 ONVIO

10.5.1 ONVIO Corporation Information

10.5.2 ONVIO Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ONVIO Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ONVIO Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.5.5 ONVIO Recent Development

10.6 Transmission Machinery

10.6.1 Transmission Machinery Corporation Information

10.6.2 Transmission Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Transmission Machinery Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Transmission Machinery Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.6.5 Transmission Machinery Recent Development

10.7 CDS Corporation

10.7.1 CDS Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 CDS Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CDS Corporation Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CDS Corporation Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.7.5 CDS Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Six Star

10.8.1 Six Star Corporation Information

10.8.2 Six Star Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Six Star Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Six Star Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.8.5 Six Star Recent Development

10.9 KAPP NILES

10.9.1 KAPP NILES Corporation Information

10.9.2 KAPP NILES Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 KAPP NILES Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 KAPP NILES Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.9.5 KAPP NILES Recent Development

10.10 Fixed Star Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cycloidal Gearing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fixed Star Group Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fixed Star Group Recent Development

10.11 EGT Eppinger

10.11.1 EGT Eppinger Corporation Information

10.11.2 EGT Eppinger Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 EGT Eppinger Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 EGT Eppinger Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.11.5 EGT Eppinger Recent Development

10.12 Varitron

10.12.1 Varitron Corporation Information

10.12.2 Varitron Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Varitron Cycloidal Gearing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Varitron Cycloidal Gearing Products Offered

10.12.5 Varitron Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cycloidal Gearing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cycloidal Gearing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cycloidal Gearing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cycloidal Gearing Distributors

12.3 Cycloidal Gearing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

