Cyclohexane Market | Current Perspective with Analysis of Leading Players and Top Countries Data | Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sunoco

Cyclohexane, which is also a cycloalkane and an organic compound, is a cyclic form of hexane consist of 6 carbon atoms, exists in colourless and liquid state at room temperature and pressure. Cyclohexane widely used in the production of adipic acid for industrial purpose. Cyclohexane has applications in many industries such as oil and gas, automobiles, textile, coatings and paintings and others. Cyclohexane is also used as a non-polar organic solvent.Global cyclohexane market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in the demand for nylon products, surge in oil and gas industry and low cost of production

Leading Players in Cyclohexane Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cyclohexane market are Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sunoco, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Dow, Clariant, Cepsa, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., BP p.l.c., Merck KGaA, ,Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. ltd., PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, REE ATHARVA LIFESCIENCE PVT. LTD, Reliance Industries Limited, SHCHEKINOAZOT and others

The Regions Covered in the Cyclohexane Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents of Cyclohexane Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cyclohexane Market Size

2.2 Cyclohexane Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cyclohexane Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cyclohexane Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cyclohexane Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cyclohexane Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cyclohexane Revenue by Product

4.3 Cyclohexane Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cyclohexane Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

