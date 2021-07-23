Cycling Tourism Market Latest Trend and Future Scope with Top Key Players

Over the past few years, the tourism and adventure industry has grown substantially and is expected to grow soon. Cycling tourism is a part of adventure tourism, which involves exploring new places, traveling remote locations, and experiencing the harsh nature of bicycles. In the whole trip, bicycles are the major means of transport for the places the tourists visit where all the riders start from a base and next, they move on to other locations in groups. The cycling intensity varies from soft cycling, gentle pedaling while enjoying the nature and hard-core cycling in mountains and terrains. The adventure creates exceptional and challenging moments for the adventure lovers and helps to connect with new people, interact with local people, and explore new cuisine. Cycling tourism is considered a soft adventure where the cyclist should have a good physique and stamina to cope up with the groups. Innovations in the cycling tourism sector are related to reliable cycles that do not need maintenance during the adventure and can travel more distance with less pedaling.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Adventure Centre, Arizona Outback Adventure, Arbutus Routes, Austin Adventures, Backroads, Bicycle Adventures, Colombia Bike Tours, CycleGreece, Dreamride, DuVine Adventures, Fresh Tracks Canada, and ROW Adventures.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Currently, the whole market is shut due to increasing Covid-19 cases worldwide and the previous booking is canceled with a refund.

Tourism is one of the most affected areas due to the pandemic the scope of tourists visiting other nations is very less.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

There has been a significant increase in the number of cycling participants traveling a long distance in the cycle to the mountains, terrains, and jungles and is becoming more popular with the millennials motivated by the adventure sports and adventure camping. Moreover, the lift of restriction in traveling, government initiatives toward tourism development, economic growth, social media influencers advertising, and promoting tourism in vlogs are the factors that drive the growth of the global adventure tourism market and thus global cycling tourism market. However, the risk of traveling to unknown landmarks and unpredictable weather is the major constraint for the growth of the market.

The global cycling tourism market trends are as follows:

New services to flourish the market

Cycling tourism being a small part of the tour many tourists spend less on it and the revenue earned by the tourism companies is less. The leading tourism companies have come up with new packages that include a whole cycling tourism package along with increasing knowledge of the riders and improve their understanding in history, geology, and biology by providing them with guides who know the places. Some companies provide yoga and cooking classes along with the cycling package, which attracts more riders.

Connecting travelers and millennials through social media pages and groups

Travel agencies have been promoting their adventure tourism via many platforms like direct selling, advertisement, coupons, and included packages in other deals. But the trending cycling tourism market has come from social media users because of the vlogs the social media influencers upload on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites. The millennials are attracted more towards adventure tourism by seeing the fun and excitement involved in the video. In addition, many social media pages for cycling tourism gather interested people forms group and book plans for the interested riders.

