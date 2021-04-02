Cycling Helmet Market is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% During 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Cycling Helmet market worth USD 7.3 billion in 2019, and is further projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020-2026 (forecast period). A bicycle helmet is designed to attenuate impacts to the head of a cyclist in falls while minimizing side effects such as interference with peripheral vision. The rise of awareness about a helmet for safety purposes in undeveloped countries (majorly) is a key driver for cycling helmet manufacturers. The cycling helmet companies are offering helmets with different models, designs, & features, and advanced technologies to attract the customer. This creates new opportunities in the cycling helmet market.

Growth Drivers

Government Rules and Regulations

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 700 cyclists die every year in bicycle crashes. Bicycle trips account for one percent of all trips made in the U.S. in a year, and nearly two percent of all traffic fatalities. Because bicyclists appear to be over-represented in crash and fatality statistics, bicycling may be considered a more dangerous method of transportation than driving a motor vehicle.

Due to this, the government has framed rules and regulations for wearing helmets for cycles. The rules for cycle helmets vary from country to country. For instance, Helmet laws are not universal in the United States; most U.S. states and municipalities have no laws or regulations regarding helmet use.

Growing trend for professional cycle Races

Road bicycle racing is the cycle sport discipline of road cycling, held on paved roads. Road racing is the most popular professional form of bicycle racing, in terms of numbers of competitors, events, and spectators. Professional racing has been most popular in Western Europe, centered historically on France, Spain, Italy, and the Low Countries. Since the mid-1980s the sport has diversified with professional races now held on all continents of the globe. Semi-professional and amateur races are also held in many countries. The sport is governed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The top countries in cycle races are Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. Rise in cycle races the demand for helmet.

Recent Development

In 2020, the Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc has started to offer Specialized Align II bike helmet which offers MIPS protection & modern look at impressive price. In March 2019, Specialized has updated a couple of key elements related to its Angular and G-Force indicator (ANGi) safety device.

In July 2019, Vista Outdoor Inc. announced today that it has completed the sale of the legal entity operating its Savage Arms and Stevens firearms brands to a financial buyer for a total purchase price of $170 million.

Competitive landscape

The cycling helmet market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied cycling helmet products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Cycling Helmet market are smith optics Inc, MET, Trek bicycle corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Vista outdoor, Oakley, POC sports, August Bremicker und Söhne KG, Limar Srl, SCOTT Sports, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, POC Sweden AB, KASK s.p.a, Uvex Sports, Dorel Sports, Orbea, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and other prominent players. In the cycling helmet market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey Product/Service Segmentation By Form , By End-Use Industry and By Region Key Players smith optics Inc., MET, Trek bicycle corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Vista outdoor, Oakley, POC sports, August Bremicker und Söhne KG, Limar Srl, SCOTT Sports, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, POC Sweden AB, KASK s.p.a, Uvex Sports, Dorel Sports, orbea, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd and others.

By Type

MTB helmets

Road helmets

Sports Helmets

By End Use Industry

Daily Transportation

Sports/adventure

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

