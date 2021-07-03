Cycling Equipment Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Accell Group N.V., Avon Cycles Ltd, Campagnolo S.R.L., Garmin

The report by AMA Research offers a 360-degree analysis of all the segments that are responsible for the growth of the Market. The study on the Cycling Equipment Market analyses the current competitive landscape and the changing dynamics because of a plethora of factors impacting the growth of the Cycling Equipment Market. The study also includes information on the important players across the Market. The study has also comprised information about the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures in the Cycling Equipment Market.

The complete profile of the worldwide top manufacturers like Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands), Avon Cycles Ltd (India), Campagnolo S.R.L. (Italy), Garmin Ltd. (United States), Shimano Inc. (Japan), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Merida Industry Co Ltd (Taiwan), Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd (South Korea), Endura Ltd. (United Kingdom) is mentioned such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Future Strategies, and The Technological Developments that they are making are also included within this Cycling Equipment market report.

Brief Overview on Cycling Equipment:

Cycling equipment is the parts that are attached to the bicycle to address the problems which can be faced on the road or trail. The equipment such as helmets, gear, LED lights, mirror, bottle cage, and others are attached to the bicycle for too many reasons, it can be for transforming the simple look of a bicycle to a new one or it can be for some essential reason. The market of the cycle equipment is driving due to various opportunities such as low labor costs and affordable manufacturing costs.

On January 17, 2019 – Shimanoâ€™s new 12-speed mountain bike technology establishes the new benchmark in mountain bike performance and customization. One of the key components in this revolutionary drivetrain design is the cassette. Shimano’s HYPERGLIDE+ technology revolutionized shifting performance with the smoothest and most precise shifting for all riding conditions. The 12-speed mountain bike cassettes feature new ramp designs.

The Global Cycling Equipment Market segments and Sub-segments are illuminated below:

by Type (Helmets, LED Lights, Mirror, Bottle Cage, Front Basket & Luggage Carrier, Others), Application (Road Cycles, Mountain Cycles, Hybrid Cycles, Fitness Cycles, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline (Specialty Stores)

Market Trends:

Wearable technology has fitted into cycling over the past couple of years, with the aim of increasing the visibility on the road for the riders. The technology is getting smaller and more advanced. Tubeless was quickly adopted by mountain bikers, whereas

Market Drivers:

Increasing Inclination towards Various Accessories for Travelling Purpose

Rising Preference for the Bicycle as an Exercise

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Historical Years: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2020 Estimated Year: 2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2026 What are the Challenges? · Availability of Cheaper Substitutes in the Market Future Opportunities in Cycling Equipment Market · Adoption of Advanced Bicycles and Lightweight Bicycles · High Demand for Bicycles in Developing Countries Due to Environment Concern Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key stakeholders in the Cycling Equipment Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at AMA Research to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Cycling Equipment Market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and Market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Cycling Equipment Market.

Thus, readers get complete synopsis on drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and growth opportunities in the Market. To provide a clear picture of this Market, the study bifurcates the Cycling Equipment Market based on many important parameters such as product type, application, end-use industry, and region.

The insights and analytics on the Cycling Equipment Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

Thinking One Step Ahead

In today’s competitive world you need to think one step ahead to pursue your competitors, our research offers reviews about key players, major collaborations, union & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies to present a better understanding to drive the business in the correct direction.

In conclusion, the Cycling Equipment Market report is a genuine source for accessing the research data which is projected to exponentially grow your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.

Key Answers in the Report

Possible users of this report in the global Cycling Equipment market.

Effective strategy formulation by end-users.

Product and services leaving a lasting influence on the global Cycling Equipment market.

Growth factors likely to attract the attention of market players.

Challenges to the expansion of the market.

Product or service offering the most revenue.

Recent developments influencing the global Cycling Equipment market.

Innovations likely to positively impact the market.

Enlisting micro and macro factors according to geography.

Disruptions caused by COVID to the supply chain.

