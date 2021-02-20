Cybersecurity Sandbox Market is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global cybersecurity sandbox market worth USD 7.3 billion in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The key players of the market are focusing on reducing the price of these machines owing to the intense competition among the vendors and this would also help in launching new and different services. The presence of a various number of developers has also enabled them to adopt the pricing strategy to reduce the cost and gain a considerable market share. However, the high cost involved in the implementation of these devices, along with the lack of technical expertise, and high power consumption is expected to hamper the industry growth.

Increased sophistication in attacking techniques

Enterprises are using different advanced security techniques and procedures to provide more resilient protection to the IT infrastructure, and secure applications and business-sensitive information. Though, cybercriminals are also developing advanced practices to enter the organizational assets. The key players are using multivector and multistage attack strategies to target the networks of organizations. Hacking could also be used for malicious purposes to destroy someone’s business applications as well as a means of getting some financial gain. The raised in the level of sophisticated attacks would create the need for advanced security solutions for driving the sandboxing market.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-cybersecurity-sandbox-market/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Increased sophistication in attacking techniques

The increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks means stronger strategies are needed in finance, and this is acting as a major driver for the market. Cyber-attacks are now on the rise and the world financial system is at risk. IT security has become more and highly prioritized by different organizations, due in some cases to increased threats and in other cases, tougher legislation. Thus, financial organizations must take a tougher stance and consider their cyber-security strategies. A network security sandbox is a securely controlled situation where programs can be run. The network security sandbox permits the programs as much consent as it needs.

Need for stringent security compliances and government regulations

The need for stringent security compliances and government regulations is acting as the major driver for the market. The directory includes laws, regulations, and industry guidelines with significant security and privacy impact and requirements. Complying with the requirements of the National Law and Regulations is important for several reasons: such as to ensure the safety, health, and wellbeing of persons. Also, compliance can ensure that a company can uphold a positive image and build consumer trust. This will also help in building consumer loyalty since customers are more likely going to return to a service or product from a company they identify as trustworthy.

Recent Development

Recently, Palo Alto Networks had acquired LightCyber, which brought them LightCyber’s highly automated and behavioral analytics technology, capable of identifying attacks based on behavioral anomalies inside the network, into Palo Alto Networks’ suite of security solutions.

Symantec had unveiled many innovations in its cloud security platform that includes new malware analysis service, speeding deployment of on-premises policies to the cloud, cloud workload protection for AWS and Microsoft Azure, and cloud-based Web Application Firewall for AWS.

Competitive landscape

The Global Cybersecurity Sandbox market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied Cybersecurity Sandbox products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Cybersecurity Sandbox market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc.; McAfee, LLC; Broadcom (Symantec Corporation), Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation; Ceedo Technologies Ltd. Forcepoint McAfee LLC; SonicWall Inc.; and Zscaler, Inc. and other prominent players.

In the Global Cybersecurity Sandbox market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC Product/Service Segmentation By Solution, By Application and By Region Key Players Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ,Cisco Systems, Inc. ,FireEye, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. ,Juniper Networks, Inc. ,Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ,Sophos Ltd. ,Symantec Corporation; Fortinet, Inc.; McAfee, LLC; Broadcom (Symantec Corporation), Ceedo Technologies Ltd. Forcepoint McAfee LLC; SonicWall Inc. ; and Zscaler, Inc.

Scope of the Report

By Solution

Professional Consulting

Network Security Maintenance

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Government & Utilities

Retail and Education

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-cybersecurity-sandbox-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: