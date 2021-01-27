Cybersecurity Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players and Forecast to 2027
Major Market Key Players: Cybersecurity Market
The major players covered in the cybersecurity market report are IBM Corporation, Check Point, Cisco, CyberArk, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, Qualys, Accenture, HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, Cognizant, Symantec Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Ltd. among other domestic and global players.
Cybersecurity Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development
Growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions
Focus on better security from various private contractors regarding the confidential and intellectual property
In February 2019, Singapore announced the launch of their Cyber Defence School which is specially designed to protect the nation from cyber- attacks. The Defense Ministry announced that the school will be providing two new schemes which will mainly focus on education and training. The main aim of the launch is to decrease the cybersecurity incidents and threats.
Market Analysis: Cybersecurity Market
Cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on cybersecurity market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
