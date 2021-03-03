Cybersecurity Market For Cars Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global Cybersecurity Market For Cars Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The cybersecurity market for cars was valued at USD 186.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2460.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 52.15% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Cybersecurity Market For Cars Market are Harman International Industries Inc. (Samsung), Delphi Automotive PLC, Arilou Technologies Ltd., Escrypt GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Cisco Systems Inc, Argus Cybersecurity Ltd., Secunet AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Denso Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Karamba Security Ltd, and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153472/cybersecurity-market-for-cars-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Market Trends

Rising Security Threats as More Technologies Get Integrated Into Cars is Expected to Drive the Market

– The rapid growth in the number of cyberattacks on the connected automotive industry is increasing significantly. During the period of 2010 to 2018, the cyberattacks on the automotive sector increased by six times, and black hat attacks exceeded compared to the white hat in 2018. The automotive industry is facing a significant challenge due to digitalization, such as Big Data coming from multiple connected sources. It is only getting bigger, making it increasingly difficult to analyze and protect the connected car against cyber threats. The only way to cut through the data clutter and identify potential attacks is by leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies for behavioral analysis of the data.

– With the sheer number of growing attacks on onboard systems on the cars, the vendors are increasingly adopting security solutions and increasing demand over the coming years. For example, Chinese security researchers discovered 14 vulnerabilities in the onboard compute units of BMW cars in March 2018, BMW confirmed the vulnerabilities and rolled-out over-the-air updates to fix the bugs. Owing to such developments, software-based cybersecurity in cars is expected to command significant demand over the coming years.

– With the rise in keyless entry vehicles, the number of cyberattacks targeting this system is increasing significantly. This offers not only entry into the car but also the ignition switch. According to Upstream, cyberattacks on remote keyless systems make up 18.8% of attacks, and 40% of the black hat incidents involved remote keyless entry in 2019. Such developments are influencing the demand for network security solutions.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– North America is one of the major automotive markets and holds a significant demand for connected cars;the region observed a slump in demand similar to the global market in 2019; however, the demand is expected to pick up over the coming years. For instance, according to BEA, in 2019, the US’s light-vehicle retail sales stood at 16,965,200 units.

– Automotive brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Jeep, Ram, and GMC were the leading car brands in the region with 489,051 units, 429,529 units, 182,667 units, 140,486 units, and 118,718 units in sales during the first quarter of 2020.

– Apart from this, the region is currently the prominent market for connected cars with the highest penetration. According to Capgemini, the US held the highest penetration rate of connected cars in 2018; out of 119.4 million total units of connected cars, the US held 32.7% in 2018, making it one of the significant markets for cybersecurity.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153472/cybersecurity-market-for-cars-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Cybersecurity Market For Cars market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Cybersecurity Market For Cars market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Cybersecurity Market For Cars market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Cybersecurity Market For Cars market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach Cybersecurity Market For Cars used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:



– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com