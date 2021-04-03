Cybersecurity Market For Cars Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Harman International Industries Inc. (Samsung), Delphi Automotive PLC, Arilou Technologies Ltd., Escrypt GmbH

The Cybersecurity Market For Cars Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The cybersecurity market for cars was valued at USD 186.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2460.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 52.15% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Cybersecurity Market For Cars Market are Harman International Industries Inc. (Samsung), Delphi Automotive PLC, Arilou Technologies Ltd., Escrypt GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Cisco Systems Inc, Argus Cybersecurity Ltd., Secunet AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Denso Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Karamba Security Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Security Threats as More Technologies Get Integrated Into Cars is Expected to Drive the Market

– The rapid growth in the number of cyber attacks on the connected automotive industry is increasing significantly. During the period of 2010 to 2018, the cyber attacks on the automotive sector increased by six times, and black hat attacks exceeded compared to the white hat in 2018. The automotive industry is facing a significant challenge due to digitalization, such as Big Data coming from multiple connected sources. It is only getting bigger, making it increasingly difficult to analyze and protect the connected car against cyber threats. The only way to cut through the data clutter and identify potential attacks is by leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies for behavioral analysis of the data.

