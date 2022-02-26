Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X review

When I was playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X, I came across a few downed foes lying on the ground with their arms and legs in a strange standing posture, and it occurred to me that CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will always contain a touch of Bethesda-style jank.

When physics goes crazy, characters and NPCs wander into walls, automobiles behave strangely, or cars explode into the stratosphere. Essentially, what we see in games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Cyberpunk 2077 will never be flawless, and you’ll never be able to see and feel the polish in every detail, from how a room gets laid out to how actors interact and respond in cinematic moments.

It is an important realization to realize since, while Night City’s size, breadth, and grandeur are impressive, it will always have flaws. Night City, on the other hand, is an effort in terms of scale and intricacy. And one that seems like it’s still on the cutting edge of where in-game graphics are going.

It’s still the star of the show a year and a half after the game’s first (and rocky) introduction. Simply put, a busy futuristic metropolis that is breath-taking. If you like the look, feel, and mythology that can get found almost anywhere, Cyberpunk 2077 is an immersive feast. Again, it’s far from flawless, but it’s an enjoyable experience.

With the outcomes evoking a sense of “this is as it should have been.” That is essentially a soft reboot on next-gen consoles; gone are the game-breaking bugs and the never-ending list of mission issues. Gone are the sluggish 20-fps frame rates.

There’s now a Performance Mode, which is a game-changer in and of itself. Loading times get also reduced thanks to SSD storage. It may not always keep a consistent 60 frames per second, but for the most part, it does, even during combat.

In terms of the fundamental changes that players were hoping for, Cyberpunk 2077 falls short. There is currently no policing system in place, and the process of completing gigs and duties for Night City’s numerous gangs is still a static to-do list.

