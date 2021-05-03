Cyber Situational Awareness Market to reach $550.4 Bn by 2028: COVID Impact, Trends and Forecast

Evolve Business Intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global Cyber Situational Awareness market was estimated to be USD 120.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% from 2021 to 2028”

For more information on the report: https://evolvebi.com/product/cyber-situational-awareness-market-analysis-and-global-forecast-2021-2028-with-covid-impact-analysis/

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Cyber Situational Awareness market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Cyber Situational Awareness market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on Cyber Situational Awareness market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in Cyber Situational Awareness market

Analyst View

According to Parimal, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the COVID scenario had forced the various sectors to adopt online and cloud systems with work from home policies. These had led to the increase in the usage of the internet and creating a large amount of data that needs to be managed effectively. As the usage of the internet increase, the risk of cyber-attack had also increased leading to an increase in demand for effective cyber awareness methods.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Cyber Situational Awareness players holding high market share include IBM, Verint, Palantir technologies, and SAS. These players use collaboration and New Product Development as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

Cyber Situational Awareness market is analyzed across the below-mentioned segments:

Solution Type Network Forensics Network Traffic Analysis DNS Threat Analysis, Others

Component Solution Services

Industry Vertical Military & Defense Healthcare Aerospace Automotive BFSI IT & Telecom Others



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Cyber Situational Awareness market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation

Verint

Palantir Technologies

SAS Institute Inc.

Cyware

Honeywell

Firemon LLC

MarkLogic Corporation

Darktrace

Paolo Alto Network

To request a free sample report, click on the “Request Sample PDF” button on https://evolvebi.com/product/cyber-situational-awareness-market-analysis-and-global-forecast-2021-2028-with-covid-impact-analysis/

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Cyber Situational Awareness market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Cyber Situational Awareness market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the Cyber Situational Awareness industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall Cyber Situational Awareness market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Cyber Situational Awareness market

To profile key players in the Cyber Situational Awareness market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Cyber Situational Awareness market

About EvolveBI

Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.

Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune’s global 2000 companies.

Address

Evolve Business Intelligence

C-218, 2nd floor, M-Cube

NH 48, Balitha, Vapi

Gujarat 396191

India

Contact: +1 773 644 5507 / +91 635 396 3987

Email: sales@evolvebi.com

Website: https://evolvebi.com/