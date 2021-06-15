Cyber Security Market Focus on Future Opportunities and New Research Study

The Cyber Security Market detailed study conducted to assess the current growth and historical success to make informed predictions about future market scenarios. Also, offering systematic and in-depth analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including recent developments and potential scopes in terms of products and services. The report elaborates the advantages as well as the disadvantages in terms of finance and market growth attained during this crisis.

The global cyber security market was estimated to account for US$ 1,02,859 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Increasing utilization of cloud-based services for multiple workloads such as data backups, CRM, email services, ERP, and collaboration services has increased the importance of cybersecurity in the recent past. Cloud-based services are relatively less expensive as these do not require setting up of IT infrastructure. Furthermore, cloud deployment can lead to vulnerabilities in software and makes it easily accessible by illegal users. Hence, many companies are focused on adoption of cybersecurity solutions, in order to secure their workloads on the cloud without threat of cyber-attack. For instance, in February 2017 for instance, IBM Corporation launched Watson for cybersecurity, which is augmented intelligence technology designed to enhance cognitive security at operation centers.

The study sheds light on various challenges, opportunities, growth drivers, and regional insights faced by top competitors, manufactures, and suppliers. The report also studies the market size, share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also focuses on the global Cyber Security market-leading players of the market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, and sales data-driven. The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing, and current consumption tendency of the end-user.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cyber Security Market, By Technology:

◦ Managed Security Services

◦ End-point Security

◦ Integration Services

◦ Consulting Services

◦ Unified Threat Management

◦ Others

Global Cyber Security Market, By Component:

◦ Hardware

◦ Software

▪ Identity and Access Management

▪ End-point Security

▪ Security and Vulnerability Management

◦ Services

Global Cyber Security Market, By Vertical:

◦ Banking

◦ Discrete Manufacturing

◦ Government Agencies

◦ Process Manufacturing

◦ Healthcare

◦ Telecommunication

◦ Energy and Utility

◦ Investment Services

◦ Others

