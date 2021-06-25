Cyber Security Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027
An introduction to Cyber Security Market Report
The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.
The global Cyber Security market report is categorized based on product type, application, end-use industry, region, and competitive backdrop. Under this section, the most fundamental segments of the Cyber Security market have been emphasized to help the targeted readers and the companies involved in this sector make optimal business decisions and strengthen their COVID-19 preparedness. The market’s regional outlook offers actionable insights into the contribution of various regions to the growth of the Cyber Security market.
The demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments have been deeply considered to assess the current and future Cyber Security market valuations. Moreover, this section throws light on the key growth prospects for the Cyber Security market during the forecast period. Hence, toward the end of the report, the competitive landscape of the Cyber Security market has been emphasized. The market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies.
Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance
Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a Cyber Security market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyse and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.
The report entails detailed information on the Cyber Security market players current market positions, past performances, production and consumption patterns, demand and supply graphs, sales network, distribution channels, growth opportunities, and major threats and risks associated with their development.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet
Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Threat Intelligence
- Identity and Access Management
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Network DLP
- Storage/ Data Center DLP
- Endpoint DLP
- Unified Threat Management
- Firewall
- Antivirus/ Antimalware
- Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems
- Network-based
- Host-based
- Wireless
- Disaster Recovery
- Distributed Denial of Service
- Web Filtering
- Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)
- Threat Intelligence
- Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Professional Services
- Design and Integration
- Risk and Threat Assessment
- Consulting
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Security Services
- Professional Services
- Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Endpoint Security
- Others
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
In this report, the authors have closely discerned the primary factors influencing the global Cyber Security market growth. The Cyber Security market report’s major components also include end-user landscape, solutions and services offered by the leading companies, technological innovations, critical industry-verified facts and figures, and the current as well as emerging market trends.
There are many questions the research attempts to answer:
- Who is currently purchasing your product or service worldwide?
- Who are your immediate competitors?
- What will be the price of the products and services across different continents?
- What are the trends affecting the performance of the Cyber Security market?
- What features do the customers look for when they purchase Cyber Security?
- What problems will vendors operating in the Cyber Security market encounter?
- What needs are the prominent manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2026?
- What opportunities can prominent leaders see on the horizon?
- How will the competitive landscape look like between the forecast period 2019 to 2026?
