Cyber Security Market by 2027 To Develop New Growth Story, Latest Study Reveals | Competitive Analysis of Trend Micro, F5 Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, F-Secure, Oracle, Micro Focus Qualys, RSA Security, AWS, Proofpoint, IBM Corporation

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Cyber Security Market by Component (Services, and Solutions); by Offering (Infrastructure Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Security and Privacy Service Offering, Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering);

by Deployment (Cloud-Based, and On-Premises); by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Retail, BFSI, Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Others); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.

Cyber Security Market Size

Cyber Security Market is estimated to grow from USD 140.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 354.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-2027

As companies are moving their core businesses to digital platforms, the need for information protection strategies and measures to tackle the rising occurrences of data breaches is increasing rapidly, raising demand for cyber security in the industry.

Market Overview

Cyber protection is often referred to as information technology (IT) protection, emphasizing the need to secure machines, networks, services, and data from unlicensed or random access. Cyber security and cyber attacks are becoming more relevant in today’s changing digital world. Situations have become critical in the company due to increasingly rising theft, fear, cybercrime, risks and vulnerabilities.

As cyber attacks have become increasingly significant, security strategies have also made progress. Factors such as an increase in malware and phishing attacks, and increase in the rate of BYOD and IoT adoption among organizations is driving the cyber security market.

In the recent years, revolutionary and evolving developments in the retail, finance, IT, security and automobile industries have provided new skills, automation and ease of service.

However, these innovations have also emerged as a dominant force in the growth of the global threat environment of bugs, hacks, and malware. Increasing prevalence of digitization has caused organizations to rely heavily on digitized information. Sharing a large amount of data in an external and internal environment, as well as around the globe, has caused companies to fall victim to cybercrime across multiple modes of attack.

Technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and new business models rely heavily on global digitization for their development. As the network is getting more sophisticated, integrated, and holds more details, the access to the threat surface has become even wider while at the same time highlighting the vulnerabilities in the company protection framework thus boosting market growth for cyber security.

Cyber Security Companies

Here are the best Cyber Security companies Analysis

Trend Micro

F5 Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

F-Secure

Oracle

Micro FocusQualys

RSA Security

AWS

Proofpoint

IBM Corporation

Regional Analysis

Regionally the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America accounted for 34% share in 2019. This development is mainly due to the involvement of leading players providing innovative technologies and services to all sectors of the country.

In addition, growing perception of information security within small and medium-sized enterprises is projected to fuel demand for cyber security solutions over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR of almost 12.8% in the forecast period.

Countries like India and China are progressing quickly towards digitization of all industries, which is projected to accelerate cyber-crime activity in the country. As a result, the governments of China and India are collaborating on a comprehensive and realistic information security strategy and action plan that is intended to reduce the effects of cybercrime in the country.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into services, and solutions. The services sector is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Organizations are recruiting third-party suppliers for their protection templates, thus stimulating the development of security as a service (SaaS). In comparison, third-party suppliers on the market are giving the clients a reliable solution at a reduced cost thus boosting market growth.

By Offering

Based on offering, the market is categorized into on infrastructure security, identity and access management (IAM), data security and privacy service offering, governance, risk & compliance, and unified vulnerability management service offering.

The market for IAM held almost 25% share of the market in 2019 as the number of cyber attacks has risen worldwide, alleviation of the casualties resulting from these events has become a major concern in all industries. Rising cyber attacks on small and medium-sized businesses are likely to fuel demand for IAM and enterprise security solutions.

By Organization Size

On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. The market for small & medium enterprises is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The growth of this category is primarily related to the increasing emphasis on the deployment of successful security strategies by large organizations due to their extended perimeter.

By Deployment

Based on the deployment, the global market for cyber security is segmented into cloud-based, and on-premises. From this, on-premise market accounted foralmost 57% share of the market in 2019. Organizations choose to keep in-house data confidential rather than hand it over to a cloud provider.

In fact, on-site systems provide hands-on ownership and control of security surveillance, and also provide a versatile and agile security program. This, in effect, is expected to raise competition for on-site information security implementation over the projected period.

By Industry Vertical

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT and Telecom, aerospace and defense, retail, BFSI, public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others. The market in BFSI sector is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The development of this sector is partly due to an increase in the need for sealed security and information privacy in financial institutions.

In addition, the rise in online banking, smart phone usage, and cloud computing is driving the development of the information security industry in this area.

Cyber Security Market Segmentation

By Component

Services

Solutions

By Offering

Infrastructure Security

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Data Security and Privacy Service Offering

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

? Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

