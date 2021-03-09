Cyber Security as a Service Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Foresite MSP LLC, FireEye Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Convergent Network Solutions Ltd, IBM Corporation

The Cyber Security as a Service Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The global cybersecurity as a service (CSaaS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Cyber Security as a Service Market: Foresite MSP LLC, FireEye Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Convergent Network Solutions Ltd, IBM Corporation, McAfee Inc., Armor Defense Inc., Transputec Ltd, Zeguro Inc., Cyber Security Services, Sara Technologies Inc., Cloud24x7 Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In Feb 2020 – McAfee Inc. announced innovations to its cloud-native Mvision platform with the availability of Unified Cloud Edge(UCE), which provides unified data and threat protection from the device level to the cloud.

Key Market Trends:

– The energy and utility sector, globally, hosts a large share of critical infrastructure owned and operated by a country. Highly modernized and automated critical infrastructure, such as the electricity generation sector, oil and gas establishments, and water processing and treatment plants, are highly vulnerable to cyber and physical threats and have been easily targeted by hackers and evil organizations, and state actors.

– According to the Ponemon Institute Report, three-quarters of energy companies and utilities have experienced at least one recent data breach. The physical vulnerabilities for electric power are related to generation facilities, substations, and transmission lines. Large oil refineries are also primary targets. An increase in the transportation of oil through pipelines over the past decade offers a vast and largely unprotected target array. Oil and gas vulnerabilities include lines at river crossings, interconnects, pumps, valves, and compressors, and natural gas city gates.

Regional Analysis For Cyber Security as a Service Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cyber Security as a Service Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Cyber Security as a Service Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

