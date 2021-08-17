Cyber Insurance Market Report 2021-26 | Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis

According to a new research report by IMARC Group, The global cyber insurance market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Cyber insurance is a service that protects businesses against digital threats, such as malicious hacks, data breaches, malware, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), malware, and ransomware. It also provides financial coverage for sensitive customer information, including credit cards, health records and social security, account, and driver’s license numbers. It informs customers about cybersecurity incidents, recovers compromised data, restores their identities, and repairs damaged computer systems. Nowadays, various insurers worldwide are offering personalized plans depending on business requirements. These plans cover legal expenses and fees for physical damage and income loss.

Market Trends

The growing use of electronic devices for storing data is making organizations more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data breaches. This is primarily influencing the demand for cyber insurance to recover the costs, resume core operations, and stabilize the company. As it also helps the company safeguard themselves against infringement of networks and sensitive data, cyber insurance is finding widespread application in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Apart from this, governing bodies of various countries are implementing stringent policies for improving user privacy rights and security. This is anticipated to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cyber Insurance Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Allianz SE

American International Group Inc.

AON Plc

AXA XL

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Chubb Limited (ACE Limited)

Lockton Companie

Munich Re

Society of Lloyd’s

Zurich Insurance Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Breakup by Component: Solution Services Breakup by Insurance Type: Packaged Stand-alone Breakup by Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises Breakup by End Use Industry: BFSI Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Others



Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

