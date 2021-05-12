Cyber Insurance Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021 to 2027

“

Cyber Insurance market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Industry trends:

Market Definition: Cyber insurance or cyber insurance is the contract that an entity could purchase to assist scale back the monetary risks related to doing business online. In exchange for a monthly or quarterly fee, the policy transfers a number of the risk to the insurer.

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.gqresearch.com/request-sample/125

Market Dynamics: The global cyber insurance market to reach at USD 23.12 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 has helped several organisations to work from home and this has resulted a positive impact on the market. The requirement for enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers, with their security and accessibility turning into a significant focus space. However, a company s improper cyber security measures can result in misconfigurations within the VPNs, which can consequently expose sensitive data or information over the web, this could additionally create the operating devices extremely susceptible to denial of service (DoS) attacks.

However, the high cost of cyber insurance is the issue which is estimated to hamper the market growth. Cyber insurance corporations are increasing the coverage prices to hide the extra prices due to the additional services, such as negotiation with hackers and help for information recovery throughout a ransom ware attack. The economic process of cyber insurance has delayed the adoption due to organizations are additional centered on the increasing the cyber security instead of pay the premium.

Segmental Analysis: The global cyber insurance market is segmented on the basis of component, insurance coverage, insurance type, organization size, end user and region.

Based on the component, the market is sub segmented into solution and service. Furthermore, the solution is divided into cyber insurance analytics platform, disaster recovery and business continuity, and cyber security solution which is divided into cyber risk and vulnerability assessment and resilience. Based on service, the market is divided into consulting/advisory, security awareness training and others. On the basis of insurance coverage, the market is classified into data breach (data loss, denial of service and downtime, ransom ware attacks and others).

Request Customization@ https://www.gqresearch.com/request-customization/125

Regional Analysis, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow the highest during the forecast period 2020-2027 due to effective government regulations and technological advancements in this region with the help of government regulations the tools have been advancing over the time such as Power BI, Cloud, Analytics and rapid infrastructure development. Other region in the market includes North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players , Major key players in the global cyber insurance market include BitSight (US), Prevalent (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia), Cisco (US), UpGuard (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Kenna Security (US), Cylance (US), FireEye (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), and Founder Shield (US).

Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, Solution, Cyber insurance analytics platform, Disaster recovery and business continuity, Cyber security solution, Cyber risk and vulnerability assessment, Cyber security resilience, Service, Consulting/ Advisory, Security awareness training, Others (infrastructure services, implementation, and support and maintenance)

By Insurance coverage, Data Breach, Data loss, Denial of service and down-time, Ransomware attacks, Others (third party data, business disruption, and social engineering), Cyber Liability, Type, Data protection and privacy costs, Non-compliance penalty, Brand and related intellectual property protection, Others (human error, systems failure, controls framework, Inadequate IT security measures, and non-security related IT), Source Target, Internal, External

By Insurance, Packaged , Stand alone

By Organisation Size, Large Enterprises, SMEs

By End User, Technology provider, Insurance companies, Third-party administrators, brokers, and consultancies, Government agencies, Insurance provider, Financial services, IT and ITES, Healthcare and life science, Retail and ecommerce, Telecom , Travel, tourism, and hospitality, Others (Education, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Government)

By Region, North America, United States (US), Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, APAC, Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan, Singapore, Rest of APAC, MEA, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

To Check Discount @ https://www.gqresearch.com/check-discount/125

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Market Introduction

Chapter Three: Research Methodology

Chapter Four: Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Type

Chapter Six: Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Revenue Source

Chapter Seven: Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Application

Chapter Eight: Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Region

Chapter Nine: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

Chapter Eleven: Appendix

continued…

Access Complete Report @ https://www.gqresearch.com/report/cyber-insurance-market-125

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 6 North America Cyber Insurance Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 7 North America Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 9 North America Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 10 North America Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027(USD Million)

Table 11 US Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 12 US Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 13 US Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 14 US Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 15 Canada Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 16 Canada Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 17 Canada Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 18 Canada Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 19 Mexico Cyber Insurance Market, By Component , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 20 Mexico Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 21 Mexico Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 22 Mexico Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 23 Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 24 Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 25 Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 26 Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 27 Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 28 Germany Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 29 Germany Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 30 Germany Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 31 Germany Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 32 UK Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 33 UK Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 34 UK Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 35 UK Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 36 France Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 37 France Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 38 France Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 39 France Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 40 Italy Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 41 Italy Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 42 Italy Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 43 Italy Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 44 Spain Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 45 Spain Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 46 Spain Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 47 Spain Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 48 Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 49 Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 50 Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 51 Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 52 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 53 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Component , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 54 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 55 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 56 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 57 China Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 58 China Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 59 China Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 60 China Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 61 India Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 62 India Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 63 India Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 64 India Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 65 Japan Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 66 Japan Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 67 Japan Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 68 Japan Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 69 South Korea Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 70 South Korea Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 71 South Korea Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 72 South Korea Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 73 Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 74 Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 75 Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 76 Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 77 Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 78 Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 79 Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 80 Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 81 South America Cyber Insurance Market, By Component, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 82 South America Cyber Insurance Market, By Insurance, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 83 South America Cyber Insurance Market, By Organisation Size, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 84 South America Cyber Insurance Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

About Us:

GQ research, a market research company and a publishing company. It is a sister company to Si market research, which is a publishing and reselling company. It has been two years since the expansion of Si Market Research with the addition of two sister firms, that are GQ research and The Market Insights.Data and insights come to life at GQ research. We ensure routine update of the market research reports database. Our esteemed clients have direct access online to our databases. Based on the client’s needs, we at GQ research also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market.

Contact Us:

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

Sales@gqresearch.com