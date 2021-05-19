Cyber Insurance Market: Drivers, Demand, Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape

The technology vendors covered in the cyber insurance market report include BitSight (US), Prevalent (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia), Cisco (US), UpGuard (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Kenna Security (US), Cylance (US), FireEye (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), and Founder Shield (US). The insurance vendors covered in the cyber insurance market are Allianz (Germany), AIG (US), Aon (UK), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (US), Travelers Insurance (US), AXA XL (US), AXIS Capital (Bermuda), Beazley (UK), Chubb (Switzerland), CNA Financial (US), Fairfax Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (US), Lloyd’s of London (UK), Lockton (US), Munich Re Group (Germany), and Sompo International (Bermuda). The startup vendors covered in the cyber insurance market are At-Bay (US), Cybernance (US), CyberCube (US), Coalition (US), Arceo.ai (US), Kovrr (Israel), Sayata Labs (Israel), Zeguro (US), RiskSense (US), Cyence (US), SafeBreach (US), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the cyber insurance market.

Cyber Insurance Market by Component (Solutions (Analytics & Cybersecurity) and Services), Type (Standalone & Packaged), Coverage (Data Breach & Cyber Liability), Organization Size, End User (Technology & Insurance), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The global cyber insurance market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks resulting in huge financial losses, and stringent government regulations towards adoption of cyber insurance policies.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3766520

By insurance coverage, the cyber liability segment expected to hold a larger market size in 2025

Cyber risk insurance or cyber liability insurance coverage helps an organization cover the cost to recover from a data breach, virus, or other cyber-attacks. Cyber liability insurance covers expenses related to first parties and also third-party claims. The cyber insurance policy covers some reimbursable expenses such as investigation, business losses, lawsuits and extortion, and privacy and notification. The growing sophistication of cyber-attacks and stringent regulatory mandates persuade enterprises to proactively adopt cyber insurance solutions. Cyber liability coverage policies can assist insurers to offer first party and third part cyber coverage to prevent from the post effects of a security breach that could result in critical business losses.

Key vendors offering various types of cyber insurance solutions include Allianz Group, AIG, Chubb, Aon, Zurich, AXA, and Berkshire Hathaway, among others

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as Australia and New Zealand, China, Singapore, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting cyber insurance solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18%

: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18% By Designation : C-level – 33%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 42%

: C-level – 33%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 42% By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 14%, APAC – 19%, RoW – 29%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the cyber insurance market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, service model, security type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global cyber insurance market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3766520

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2018–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cyber Insurance Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue From Solutions/Services And Insurance Of Cyber Insurance Vendors

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue From All Solutions, Services, And Insurance Policy Of Cyber Insurance Vendors

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side): Share Of Cyber Insurance In Overall Information Technology Market

2.4 Implication Of Covid-19 On Cyber Insurance Market

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Covid-19 Market

2.4.1 Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic

2.5 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.6 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 11 Competitive Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 12 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.8 Assumptions For The Study

2.9 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Number Of Cyber Attack Events, 2018 Vs 2019 Vs 2020

Figure 14 Type Of Data Lost During Data Breach

3.1 Cyber Insurance Coverage

Figure 15 Distribution Of Cyberattack Events, Q1 2020

3.2 Cyber Insurance Claims

Figure 16 Cause Of For Cyber Losses Covered By Cyber Insurance

Figure 17 Global Cyber Insurance Market To Witness High Growth During Forecast Period

Figure 18 Market To Witness Moderate Growth During Covid-19 Period

Figure 19 Segments With High Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Figure 20 Market: Regional Snapshot

Figure 21 Geographic Distribution Of Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Cyber Insurance Market

Figure 22 Increasing Cyber And Ransomware Attacks To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Market, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 23 Solutions Segment To Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

4.3 Market, By Solution, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 24 Cyber Insurance Analytics Platforms Segment To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.4 Market, By Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 25 Security Awareness Training Segment To Account For Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.5 Market, By Insurance Coverage, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 26 Cyber Liability Segment To Lead Cyber Insurance Market In 2020

4.6 Market, By Insurance Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 27 Standalone Segment To Lead Market In 2020

4.7 Market, By Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 28 Large Enterprises Segment To Lead Market In 2020

4.8 Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 29 Insurance Provider Segment To Lead Market During Forecast Period

4.9 Market, By Technology Provider, 2020–2025

Figure 30 Insurance Companies Segment To Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period

4.10 Market, By Insurance Provider, 2020–2025

Figure 31 Healthcare And Life Sciences Segment To Hold Largest Share In 2020

4.11 Market Investment Scenario

Figure 32 Asia Pacific To Emerge As Best Market For Investments During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

Figure 33 Cyber Insurance Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Surge In Mandatory Cybersecurity Regulations And Legislations To Boost Demand For Insurance Protection

5.1.1.2 High Rate Of Recovery Of Financial Losses To Promote Growth Of Market

Figure 34 Cyber Insurance Recovery Of Fund After Cyber Incident, 2018

5.1.1.3 Increase In The Frequency And Sophistication Of Cyber Threats

Figure 35 Cyber Attacks Causing More Than Usd One Million Losses, 2018

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack Of Awareness Related To Cyber Insurance And Reluctance In Choosing Cyber Insurance Over Cybersecurity Solutions

5.1.2.2 Soaring Cyber Insurance Costs

Table 3 Direct Written Premiums Yoy Growth Of Standalone And Package Cyber Insurance Underwriters

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Exclusion Of Cyber Insurance Cover From Property And Casualty (P&C) Insurance

5.1.3.2 Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence And Blockchain Technology For Risk Analytics

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Cyber Insurers Grapple To Gain Traction Despite Soaring Cybersecurity Risks

5.1.4.2 Data Privacy Concerns

5.1.4.3 Lack Of Understanding, Technical Knowledge, And Absence Of Historical Cyber Data For Effective Underwriting

5.2 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.2.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

Table 4 Covid-19 Impact: Cyber Insurance Market, Usd Billion

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 36 Value Chain Analysis: Market

5.5 Ecosystem

Figure 37 Cyber Insurance Market: Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6.1 Cyber Insurance Average Selling Price For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Figure 38 Cyber Insurance Average Selling Price Trend In Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Figure 39 Cyber Insurance Average Selling Price, By Employee Size

5.6.2 Cyber Insurance Premiums Trend

Table 5 Cyber Insurance Premiums Trend

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

5.7.2 Big Data Analytics

5.7.3 Internet Of Things Security

5.7.4 Blockchain

5.7.5 Cloud

5.8 Cybersecurity Regulatory Implications

5.8.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.8.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.8.3 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act

5.8.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.8.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.8.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.8.7 International Organization For Standardization 27001

5.9 Use Cases

5.9.1 European Financial Service Provider Leveraged Bitsight For Security Performance Management

5.9.2 Country Mutual Insurance Company Leveraged Cyberark’s Privileged Security Access Platform

5.9.3 A Global 500 Insurance Company Chose Prevalent’s Third-Party Risk Management Solution

5.9.4 Aon Secured Financial Institution’s Funds And Data From Third-Party Cyber Risks

5.9.5 Chubb’s Cyber Insurance Cover Assisted A Small And Medium-Sized Enterprise In Recovering Their Financial Losses

5.10 Patent Analysis

Figure 40 Country-Specific Technology Patents, 2019

Figure 41 Technology Patents, By Country, 2018 Vs. 2019

Figure 42 Technology Patents, By Top Applicant, 2019

5.10.1 Insurance Patents

Figure 43 Insurance Patents, By Top Applicant, In United States

Table 6 Cyber Insurance Patents

5.11 Adjacent Markets

Read More…………….