Get the Office Suite or Windows 10 at great prices.

Although Black Friday has been postponed in France, the rest of the world benefits from annual price cuts. So this week is none other than cyber week, the week after Black Friday. Discounts keep raining and also affect the Windows 10 operating system and Adobe Suite software. Windows Pro and Office Pro at low prices The weeks go by, but one thing has not changed: the limitation is not over yet. Teleworking still affects many French people who want to afford a product key at a reduced price. And on the side of …

Read more: Cyber ​​Week: Up to 95% discount on Windows 10 and the Office suite on Hitek.fr