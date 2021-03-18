Cyanocobalamin Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027- Koninklijke DSM N.V.,American Regent, Inc.,Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.,WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The Insight Partners reports titled “ Cyanocobalamin Market ” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Cyanocobalamin market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Cyanocobalamin is a synthetic form of vitamin B12, which is used to treat vitamin B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12 deficiency may occur in pernicious anemia, following surgical removal of the stomach, fish tapeworm, or bowel cancer. Growing veganism has uplifted the deficiency of certain vitamins such as vitamin B12 among vegan consumers. To overcome the deficit, cyanocobalamin is administered to fulfill the deficiency of Vitamin B12. The deficiency of vitamin B12 is because pure vegan products contain less amount of B12, making vegan people more susceptible to anemia as vitamin B12 helps in the maturation of the red blood cells in the bone marrow. Besides, cyanocobalamin is used to fortify various food and beverage products as it is tasteless and odorless, and does not impact the previous taste and odor of the food products. It has also been suggested in diseases like Crohn’s disease, where there is a subtle decrease in the blood’s RBCs.

The List of Companies

Koninklijke DSM N.V. American Regent, Inc. Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. Continental Vitamin Company RPI Nelon Pharmaceuticals Private Limited NOW Foods HBS Healthcare

The global cyanocobalamin market is segmented into form, end use, and distribution channel. By form, the cyanocobalamin market is classified into Powder, Liquid, Capsule, Tablets. On the basis of end use, global cyanocobalamin market is segmented as Food industry, Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical. By distribution channel, the cyanocobalamin market is classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cyanocobalamin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The cyanocobalamin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

